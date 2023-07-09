Baldur's Gate 3 Romance: How to set up relationships between characters?

Baldur's Gate 3 allows the player to take part in a romance between the protagonist and one of their party members. While it appears there is only one point in the game where you can create a relationship with one of the game’s characters, that could change in the future. Each of the characters in the game has certain traits and reactions that will improve your relationship with them.

This can lead to romance, if you work hard enough, and focus on making that particular party member happy. Here’s what you need to know about deep relationships with your party members.

How to set up a romance between Baldur's Gate 3 characters

Once you understand how your targeted Baldur's Gate 3 romance partner thinks, it’s pretty easy to make the choices they would appreciate. However, this could run against your current plans in the game, so we’ll cover some hints below for Larian Studio's upcoming RPG.

Unfortunately, it appears that there’s only one way to enter into a romance between characters in Baldur's Gate 3. This could change in the future, though, or other routes could be uncovered.

How to create a relationship

Use the proper actions and dialogue choices for the chosen character.

Complete the quest “Rescue Halsin”.

Camp afterwards, and speak to the person you wish to have relations with.

If you’ve raised your level enough, there will be an option to “invite them to bed” - the actual phrasing will vary.

Return to your bedroll - you’ll get asked who you want to share it with. Choose one NPC and watch the cutscene.

If you romanced several partners successfully, you’ll have to make a choice, because you can only pick one character. You should also keep in mind that choices that raise your affection with one character might lower it with others.

Tips for specific romance partners in Baldur's Gate 3

Sometimes, romancing a partner has consequences in Baldur's Gate 3. You can check your approval rating in the character sheet. You can also tell when you make a good/bad decision because you’ll see “X approves/X disapproves” on the top left of the screen.

It appears that you can be a part of multiple romances, but you can only have one relationship, and only take one of your party members to bed. Some might even get jealous, though, making things quite interesting. Here are the choices you have - though those might expand before or after the August 31, 2023 launch.

Party member options

Astarion - Male High-Elf Rogue

Gale - Male Human Wizard

Lae’zel - Female Githyanki Fighter

Shadowheart - Female Half-Elf Cleric

Wyll - Male Human Warlock

Halsin - Human Druid

NPC options

Minthara - Drow Female

1) Astarion (Male High-Elf Rogue)

Astarion prefers characters who make self-serving choices. Be blunt, and only aid others if you stand to gain from the assistance. Weakness, compromise, and restraint are negative choices when it concerns this party member.

2) Gale (Male Human Wizard)

Gale takes time to romance in Baldur's Gate 3. He has specific levels to his relationship with the protagonist. Once he’s happy, head back to camp and chat with him, and raise your relationship cap to the next level. He’s interested in magical knowledge, and non-violent approaches to problems. Conversely, stupidity and violence aren’t perceived well by him.

3) Lae’zel (Female Githyanki Fighter)

The aggressive Githyanki has goals in mind as you explore Baldur's Gate 3. She’s going to want you to find other Gith, and support the Gith in your words/deeds. If you have a problem, violence is almost always going to be the answer for her. Disagreeing with her is one of the fastest ways to ruin this relationship.

4) Shadowheart (Female Half-Elf Cleric)

As a Cleric of the god of trickery, deception is the way to this Half-Elf’s heart. However, she doesn’t like to be on the receiving end of being tricked. Conversely, she’s not a fan of the Gith, so you may have to avoid agreeing with Lae’zel. Being mean to the Gith will earn you points with Shadowheart though.

5) Wyll (Male Human Warlock)

Though some people see “Warlock” and assume “evil”, nothing could be further from the truth. Wyll is reminiscent of a traditional hero - having good morals, not co-existing alongside evil, and aiding those in need are all important tips to recruit him. However, if you support devils or goblins, he’s not going to look favorably upon you.

6) Halsin (Human Druid)

It is now known that Halsin is a romanceable option, due to the cutscene that recently found its way onto the internet. As of this moment, it’s unclear how you make this coupling happen, but the cutscene involves Halsin turning into a bear.

7) Minthara (Drow Female)

Though Minthara is not a party member in Baldur's Gate 3 - and likely to be an antagonist - you can romance her if you’re careful enough. She’s evil, and working towards a relationship with her will probably cause Wyll to leave the party. There are specific steps to having relations with Minthara, however.

Go to the Goblin Camp and head to the Shattered Sanctum

Speak with Minthara there

Offer to tell her of the Grove, and aid the Goblin Raid

After, say “It’s been a privilege to fight alongside you, Embrace the change, and Open your mind

Enjoy the goblin celebration

Speak to her at the celebration, say that “you’re hers”

Return to your bedroom and pick her for the cutscene.

There may be other romance options available in Baldur's Gate 3 as well. The game is very much focused on player choice, so depending on what they do, other options may become available. Larian Studios' upcoming role-playing game is still in Early Access.

