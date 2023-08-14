Which are the best Feats for your class and playstyle in Baldur's Gate 3

|NAME OF FEAT
|DESCRIPTION
|Ability Improvement
|You increase one Ability by 2, or two abilities by 1, to a maximum of 20.
|Actor
|Your Charisma Increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Your Proficiency Bonus is also doubled for Deception and Performance Checks.
|Alert
|You gain a +5 bonus to Initiative and can't be surprised
|Athlete
|Your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. When you are Prone, standing up uses significantly less movement. Your jump distance also increases by 50%.
|Charger
|You gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove
|Crossbow Expert
|When you make crossbow attacks within melee range, the Attack Rolls do not have disadvantage. Your Piercing Shot also inflicts Gaping Wounds for twice as long.
|Defensive Duelist
|When attacked while wielding a Finesse-Weapon you're Proficient with, you can use a reaction to add your Proficiency Bonus to your Armor Class, possibly causing the attack to miss.
|Dual Wielder
|You can use Two-Weapon fighting even if your weapons aren't Light, and you gain a +1 bonus to Armor Class while wielding a melee weapon in each hand. You cannot dual-wield Heavy weapons.
|Dungeon Delver
|You gain Advantage on Perception Checks made to detect hidden objects and on Saving Throws made to avoid or resist traps. You gain Resistance to the damage dealt by traps
|Durable
|Your Constitution increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. You regain full hit points each time you take a Short Rest.
|Elemental Adept
|Your spells ignore Resistance to a damage type of your choice. When you cast spells of that type, you cannot roll a 1.
|Great Weapon Master
|When you land a Critical Hit or kill a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn. Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with, can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll Penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.)
|Heavily Armored
|You gain Armor Proficiency with Heavy Armor and your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.
|Heavy Armor Master
|Your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Incoming damage from non-magical attacks also decreases by 3 while you're wearing heavy armor.
|Lightly Armored
|You gain Armor Proficiency with Light Armor and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.
|Lucky
|You gain 3 Luck Points, which you can use to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, or to make an enemy reroll their Attack Rolls.
|Mage Slayer
|When a creature casts a spell within melee range of you, you have Advantage on any Saving Throw against it, and you can use a reaction to immediately make an attack against the caster. Enemies you hit have Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws.
|Magic Initiate: Bard
|You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the bard spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma.
|Magic Initiate: Cleric
|You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the cleric spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom.
|Magic Initiate: Druid
|You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the druid spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom.
|Magic Initiate: Sorcerer
|You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the sorcerer spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma.
|Magic Initiate: Warlock
|You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the warlock spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom.
|Magic Initiate: Wizard
|You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the cleric spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Intelligence.
|Martial Adept
|You learn two maneuvers from the Battle Master subclass and gain a Superiority Die to fuel them. You regain expended Superiority Dice after a Short or Long Rest.
|Medium Armor Master
|When you wear Medium Armor, it doesn't impose Disadvantage on Stealth Checks. The bonus to Armor Class you gain from your Dexterity Modifier also becomes +3 instead of +2.
|Mobile
|Your movement speed increases, and difficult terrain doesn't slow you down when you Dash. If you move after making a melee attack, you don't provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target.
|Moderately Armored
|You gain Armor Proficiency with Medium Armor and shields, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.
|Performer
|You gain Musical Instrument Proficiency, and your Charisma increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.
|Polearm Master
|When attacking with a glaive, halberd, quarterstaff, or spear, you can use a bonus action to attack with the butt of your weapon. You can also make an Opportunity Attack when a target comes within range.
|Resilient
|You increase an Ability by 1, to a maximum of 20, and gain Proficiency in that Ability's Saving Throws.
|Ritual Caster
|You learn two ritual spells of your choice.
|Savage Attacker
|When making weapon attacks, you roll your damage dice twice and use the highest result.
|Sentinel
|When an enemy within melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to make a weapon attack against that enemy. Target ally must not have the Sentinel Feat. You gain Advantage on Opportunity Attacks, and when you hit a creature with an Opportunity Attack, it can no longer move for the rest of its turn.
|Sharpshooter
|Your ranged weapon attacks do not receive penalties from High Ground Rules. Ranged weapon attacks with weapons you are Proficient with have a -5 penalty to their Attack Roll, but deal an additional 10 damage.
|Shield Master
|You gain a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws while wielding a shield. If a spell forces you to make a Dexterity Saving Throw, you can use a reaction to shield yourself and diminish the effect's damage. On a failed Saving Throw, you only take half damage. On a successful Saving Throw, you don't take any damage.
|Skilled
|You gain Proficiency in 3 Skills of your choice.
|Spell Sniper
|You learn a cantrip, and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.
|Tavern Brawler
|When you make an unarmed attack, use an improvised weapon, or throw something, your Strength Modifier is added twice to the damage and Attack Rolls.
|Tough
|Your hit point maximum increases by 2 for every level you have gained.
|War Caster
|You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range.
|Weapon Master
|You gain Proficiency with four weapons of your choice, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.