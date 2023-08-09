5 best offensive spells in Baldur's Gate­ 3

Baldur's Gate 3 has a variety of spells that can be used to inflict damage on enemies. Whether you're facing multiple adversaries or a single formidable opponent, these spells are a viable option for engaging in close-quarters combat and unleashing your destructive capabilities.
It is important to note that spells in Baldur's Gate 3 are not limited to just dealing damage. They can also be used to heal allies, boost your own attributes, and more. Spells are typically associated with magical practitioners like Sorcerers. However, classes like Clerics and Druids also have the ability to cast them in Baldur's Gate 3.
5 effective offensive spells in Baldur's Gate 3
Each spell in the game has various characteristics, including level, range, area of effect, damage type, and duration. The level of a spell indicates its power, whereas the range determines how far it can reach a target. The area of effect specifies how many enemies or allies the spell can impact.
1) Fireball
The Fireball spell in Baldur's Gate 3 creates a fiery explosion within a 20-foot radius. Any flammable objects within the range that are not being worn or carried will be set ablaze by the intense flames.
This is an incredibly potent spell that can inflict significant damage on multiple enemies simultaneously. It proves particularly effective in eliminating adversaries who are hiding behind obstacles. Nonetheless, caution must be exercised when casting Fireball to avoid inadvertently harming your allies.
2) Lightning Bolt
Lightning Bolt generates a powerful bolt of lightning that stretches for 100 feet and is five feet wide. Anyone within this path must make a successful dexterity saving throw. Failing the save results in taking 8d6 lightning damage, while succeeding will only result in half the amount of damage.
This spell shares similarities with Fireball, but instead of dealing fire damage, it inflicts lightning damage. This makes it a suitable option when facing adversaries who possess resistance to fire damage in Baldur's Gate 3. Additionally, a lightning bolt has a longer range than a fireball, allowing the caster to target enemies at a distance.
3) Magic Missile
The Magic Missile spell generates three force darts that target a single enemy, each dealing 1d4+1 force damage. It has a high level of accuracy, making it an excellent option when facing enemies with resistance to other forms of damage.
Magic Missile is a highly effective spell in Baldur's Gate 3 that is particularly useful against low-level enemies or to deliver a final blow to weakened foes.
4) Chromatic Orb
In Baldur's Gate 3, the spell Chromatic Orb creates a sphere of energy that bursts in a five-foot radius. The burst inflicts damage, with the type chosen by the caster. The possible damage types include acid, cold, fire, lightning, poison, or force.
This spell is highly versatile and can be effectively used against a wide range of enemies. It is particularly useful against adversaries who have built up resistance to other types of damage. It also has a chance to critically strike, leading to even greater amounts of damage.
5) Hold Person
Hold Person is incredibly useful for incapacitating humanoid foes in Baldur's Gate 3. It temporarily paralyzes the target, effectively removing them from the fight without causing harm.
It also provides an opportunity to strategize and prepare for other spells, such as utilizing a Fireball or Lightning Bolt to maximize damage. This is particularly effective against key enemies who hold significance in battle, including enemy leaders or powerful spellcasters.