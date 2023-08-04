5 best Wizard spells in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 has a mountain of spells, so it might be hard to pick the best ones for your Wizard. Depending on your situation, there’s always going to be a choice - whether it’s Fireball or Tasha’s Hideous Laughter. Unfortunately, not every spell is going to be as useful as the other options in the game. So I want to highlight some of my favorites that are powerful, useful, and perhaps most of all, fun.

We will update this with more spells that Wizards should always keep in their back pocket in Baldur's Gate 3. Every player values certain spells more than others. These are the opinions of just one person. Your choices could vary - you may only want destructive spells, for example. That’s perfectly fine.

Which spells should Wizards choose in Baldur's Gate 3?

1) Misty Step (Level 2 Conjuration)

In Baldur's Gate 3, sometimes, a wizard just needs to get away from their opponents. Players might want to lure them to a more dangerous position, or perhaps the enemy is too strong, and they need a greater range to fight them off. Enter Misty Step!

This spell helps the player teleport with a significant amount of range. Wizards can use it to get out of enemies' way or set up something more devastating. If your targets are on a cliff, you may want to use another spell to knock them off, like perhaps the next offering in Baldur's Gate 3.

Misty Step can also be used by Sorcerers, Warlocks, Druids (Circle of the Land), and Paladins (Oath of Ancients, Vengeance).

2) Thunderwave (Level 1 Evocation)

Thunderwave is easily my favorite spell in all of Baldur's Gate 3. There are plenty of cliffs, mountains, and other places to knock enemies back/down as a Wizard. The 2d8 damage is already significant - especially if you roll high.

But the thing that makes this Wizard’s spell so devastating is that it offers AOE knockback. Enemies hit by it get sent hurtling backward. You can knock them into walls, or my favorite - from a high point like a cliff. Once they're pushed to their doom, you don’t have to fight them anymore.

Thunderwave can also be used by Bards, Druids, Sorcerers, Fighters (Eldritch Knight), Clerics (Tempest Domain), and Rogues (Arcane Trickster).

3) Mage Armor (Level 1 Abjuration)

Wizards in Baldur's Gate 3 receive no armor proficiencies. This means all you possess to protect yourself from enemies is merely a bathrobe. Every spellcaster should have access to Mage Armor.

Until you take a long rest, this spell increases your Armor Class from 10+Dex to 13+Dex. That’s a significant jump in defenses. You might have moments where 1 or 2 extra armor points will make up the difference between life and death.

Mage Armor can also be cast by Sorcerers, Rogues (Arcane Tricksters), and Fighters (Eldritch Knights).

4) Scorching Ray (Level 2 Evocation)

There will be times when you can’t talk or sneak your way out of a situation in Baldur's Gate 3. That’s when Wizards need raw, unfiltered damage. Scorching Ray fires 3 beams that each do 2d6 damage.

However, instead of hitting three separate targets, you can focus the spell onto one target, to hit them with 6d6 damage. You can also set flammable things on fire, or even cast the Grease spell first, to set a fiery death trap.

Scorching Ray can also be cast by Sorcerers and Clerics (Light Domain). It is truly an incredible spell.

5) Sleep (Level 1 Enchantment)

Occasionally as a Baldur's Gate 3 player, you don’t want to necessarily pick a fight. Or, if already in one, you want the opponent to stop being aggressive. Sleep will put up to 24 hit points worth of targets to sleep. While it’s not as powerful as it was in earlier editions of Dungeons & Dragons, it’s nothing to sneeze at.

Your enemies will likely try to wake up their ally, which wastes a turn. On top of that, you get to put a powerful foe out for a bit, so you can focus on other, perhaps greater threats.

Sleep can also be cast by Bards, Fighters (Eldritch Knights), Sorcerers, Rogues (Arcane Tricksters), Clerics (Knowledge Domain), and Warlocks (Archfey).

One of the best parts about being a Wizard is having an arsenal of spells that offer a variety of effects. Always make sure to keep an assortment of abilities - not just damage spells. Sometimes, you have to outwit and out-think your enemies in Baldur's Gate 3.