Best Baldur's Gate 3 Class tier list

Following three years of early access, the full release of Baldur's Gate 3 is finally upon us. The third installment in the Baldur's Gate franchise boasts nuanced combat and a class system. Currently, the game has twelve classes available with 47 subclasses to choose from. Beginners could get overwhelmed by this massive system, so this guide will help simplify this process

In this article, we review each class, including their playstyle, strengths, weaknesses, and best subclasses. All twelve classes are divided into four tiers: S, A, B, and C. This ranking is based on their combat prowess, versatility, and viability in exploration and other social interactions.

All 12 Baldur's Gate 3 Classes arranged into tiers

Baldur's Gate 3 features twelve unique classes (Image via Larian Studios)

Below are the twelve Baldur's Gate 3 classes in their corresponding tiers. S-tier classes are currently the strongest and most powerful in the game. They are the best in combat, social interactions, and game exploration.

Classes in the A-tier are also some of the most effective and efficient in Baldur's Gate 3. Although they are currently not the strongest, they excel in most aspects.

B-tier classes have the potential to be strong, but they demand more effort in terms of playstyle and combat. However, they are still viable picks in most cases.

C-tier classes are the weakest classes of the bunch, but they are not entirely useless. When used correctly, they can perform as well as those in higher tiers. Still, running the game on these classes can make your gameplay experience a little bit harder.

Tier Class S Bard, Cleric A Ranger, Wizard, Paladin, Sorcerer B Monk, Warlock, Barbarian, Fighter C Rogue, Druid

All Baldur's Gate 3 classes explained

Bard (S-Tier)

Bard is a powerful support class in Baldur's Gate 3. Its gameplay revolves around spellcasting, crown-controlling, healing, and providing utility. They are essentially tanky support sorcerers with their massive health pool. Its primary attributes are Charisma and Dexterity, while the secondary ones are Intelligence and Consumption.

The following are the subclasses under Bard, which can be chosen at level 3:

College of Lore

College of Swords

College of Valor (best)

Cleric (S-tier)

Like Bard, Cleric is an all-around class in Baldur's Gate 3. It's a pretty broken class that excels in tanking and healing and is slightly more powerful than Bard in terms of damage output. It's a melee class that uses armor and shields, perfect for those who want to play the frontline role while dishing out tons of damage. Wisdom, Consitution, and Strength are its attributes.

You can choose among the following subclasses at level 1:

Knowledge Domain

Life Domain

Light Domain (best)

Nature Domain

Tempest Domain

Trickery Domain

War Domain

Ranger (A-tier)

Rangers are hybrid DPS characters in Baldur's Gate 3 capable of dealing massive damage both in close and long-range combat. They are a dexterity-based class that utilizes tracking abilities to mark and hunt their targets.

Three Ranger subclasses can be chosen at level 3:

Beast Master (best)

Gloom Stalker

Hunter

Wizard (A-tier)

Wizards are Intelligence-based spellcasters with a wide range of skills. Unlike Sorcerers who focus on a particular spell type, wizards are far more versatile with their long list of spell skills. However, they are extremely squishy, so proper positioning would be a necessary skill when using this class.

At level 2, Wizards can choose from a whopping total of eight subclasses:

School of Abjuration

School of Conjuration

School of Divination

School of Enchantment

School of Evocation (best)

School of Illusion

School of Necromancy

School of Transmutation

Paladin (A-tier)

Paladins are more durable versions of clerics thanks to their heavy armor. Despite having fewer spells, they are incredibly useful in most situations. In addition, they still play the part of attractive charmers outside of combat thanks to their Charisma attribute.

Choose among these subclasses at level 3:

Oath of Ancients (best)

Oath of Devotion

Oath of Vengeance

Oathbreaker

Sorcerer (A-tier)

Compared to the Wizard class, the Sorcerer is a more focused and less versatile class. However, it has access to the Metamagic feature, which allows you to customize your skills using Sorcery points. Despite its high damage potential, it's a squishy class, so make sure to position well in fights.

There are currently three subclasses to choose from at level 1:

Draconic Bloodline (best)

Storm Sorcery Bloodline

Wild Magic Bloodline

Monk (B-tier)

In Baldur's Gate 3, the Monk class can be so much more with its mobility and damage output. However, its biggest setback is its lack of survivability. For a melee class, it has surprisingly low armor making it very easy to eliminate. Still, it's a unique Dexterity and Wisdom-based class with an enjoyable kit to explore.

You can choose among these Monk subclasses at Level 3:

Path of the Four Elements

Path of the Open Hand

Path of Shadow (best)

Warlock (B-tier)

Compared to other spellcaster classes in Baldur's Gate 3, Warlocks are on the weaker side. However, that is not to say they are entirely useless. They may have fewer spell slots than most classes, but they refresh really fast, so spamming skills would be your ultimate playstyle with this class.

Choose among these subclasses at level 1:

Archfey

Fiend (best)

Great Old One

Barbarian (B-tier)

Barbarian is a strength-based class that takes the role of melee DPS and tank on the battlefield. They use abilities like Rage and Frenzy to boost their offensive and defensive powers. They lack skills outside of combat, though, so they are not the best choice for exploration purposes.

This class has three subclasses which you can choose from at level 3:

Berserker (best)

Wildheart

Wild Magic

Fighter (B-tier)

This class is highly customizable, as its strength (and weakness) depends on what you build. It's a blank slate and a perfect class for those who want to avoid magical combats. It doesn't contribute much outside combat, though, and its gameplay can be repetitive and boring.

As a fighter, you gain access to the following subclasses:

Battle Master (best)

Champion

Eldritch Knight

Rogue (C-tier)

Stealth is the main selling point for the Rogue class, which allows it to perform sneak attacks on enemies. However, Rogues are very squishy, so you can be eliminated before you even try to pounce on your prey or get out of tricky situations. It has a low health pool, so playing it effectively demands high mastery.

You can choose from these subclasses at level 3:

Arcane Trickster

Assassin

Thief (best)

Druid (C-tier)

Druids primarily use spells and shapeshifting mechanics in combat. This wisdom-based class can effectively play offensively and defensively but lacks the firepower other classes have.

Choose from three subclasses at level 2:

Circle of Land (best)

Circle of Moon

Circle of Spores

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently live on PC. Check this article to learn more about how to play the game with your friends.