How to play Baldur's Gate 3 with friends

Currently, Baldur's Gate 3 is among the most discussed video games online. Its distinctive RPG features and diverse array of unique characters have captured the community's attention, creating plenty of excitement. The game's standout feature lies in its gameplay elements, offering players the freedom to tailor their experience according to their own preferences.

Additionally, Baldur's Gate 3 boasts a multiplayer mode, allowing you to embark on thrilling adventures with either random players or your friends.

Larian Studios' latest title presents a wide array of gameplay settings, and its multiplayer features also provide numerous options. To avoid confusion, ensure that you choose the necessary options to initiate multiplayer gameplay, so you and a friend can embark on an exciting adventure together.

This article presents a guide on how to play Baldur's Gate 3 alongside your friends.

What are the steps to play with friends in Baldur's Gate 3?

Select "Multiplayer" to create a lobby (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 allows you to create a team of up to four players by inviting three friends to partake in the adventure. Nevertheless, you retain the liberty to begin the journey with just one, two, or three players if that's your preference.

Create a profile (Image via Larian Studios)

Prior to commencing the multiplayer gameplay, make sure to set up your profile. If you haven't done so, create one using your preferred name and click Accept to confirm it. The profile option can be found on the upper left side of the screen.

Steps to invite your friends

Select Friends only (Image via Larian Studios)

Start Baldur's Gate 3 and access the main menu, where you will see several options.

Choose Multiplayer from the options.

You will be presented with various multiplayer options.

By choosing Multiplayer, you can join the game and see the number of online players on the screen.

At the bottom of the screen, select the Create option.

This will lead you to a Lobby where you can set up your game.

Within the Lobby Settings, select Who can join your game.

Opt for Friends only to ensure only your friends can join your game.

Proceed to invite your friends to join your adventure.

Once your friends have joined, select Launch to kick off your multiplayer journey.

Thereafter, you and your friends can design your own character, including selecting their class, gender, and race. Additionally, in case someone is unable to join the session, the party can appoint a companion to take their place and keep the game going.

Throughout the adventure, various situations will arise where you must make decisions by selecting dialog options. In these instances, your friends can cast their votes on the preferred option, which will influence the outcome.

Nevertheless, you have the freedom to choose the option you desire, but if you find your friends' suggestions helpful, you can opt to follow their advice.