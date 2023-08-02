Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Builder guide: How to make your perfect character before launch

With Baldur’s Gate 3 set to release for PC tomorrow, August 3, 2023, and the PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023, many in the community are curious about the character customization features the RPG will drop with. Larian Studios’ latest title will feature a fleshed-out character creation allowing players to customize their protagonist to their heart’s content.

However, many in the community are looking to dabble in the character creation tool before the title’s full release so they do not have to spend too much time making their character.

This is because Baldur’s Gate 3, which has 100 GB worth of installable files, is not up for preload on PC. This means that all players will have to wait for the title to launch on the platform before they even begin the installation process.

Hence, it isn’t surprising why players want to get a firm grasp of the various character creation mechanics. This will ensure they don't spend too much time customizing and putting in the preset details as soon as installation is done.

That said, this is where the Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Builder comes in.

What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Builder?

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Builder is a third-party website that was originally created by a Reddit user by the name of SmokkeHearb. The website mimics much of the character creation option that is present in Larian’s latest title, and players will be able to use this to pre-plan how their character will look.

From race and background to classes and abilities, the Character Builder has a lot that players can tinker with. This will allow them to create a few characters and their presets beforehand to have an easier time with the game’s customization screen.

How to use the Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Builder

Using the Character Builder is not all that complicated, and Larian fans can do so by:

Visiting the website and then starting off by choosing a race.

Players can pick a lot, from Gnomes to Humans, Elves, Dwarves, and many more.

After picking the race, the character creation will then open up, allowing one to have a fleshed-out experience making the type of characters that they want.

From selecting a gender to customizing every aspect of the character’s body, there is a fair bit that players can enjoy and replicate in the RPG once it’s live.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will only launch for PC and the PlayStation 5 this year, with an Xbox Series X/S release set for 2024.