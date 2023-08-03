Baldur's Gate 3: 5 settings you need to change

Baldur's Gate 3 is now out, and it has captivated players with its immersive gameplay. Surprisingly, the title's system requirements are quite high, leaving those with lower-end gaming setups unable to fully enjoy the experience, despite having updated drivers. Fortunately, several aspects of the game can be customized to enhance overall performance and ensure an optimized playthrough.

This article contains some of the best in-game graphics and a range of customizable settings that will enhance your gameplay in Baldur's Gate 3.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 settings you must tweak before playing

Baldur's Gate 3

1) Gameplay Settings

Baldur's Gate 3 best gameplay settings (Image via Sportskeeda/Larian Studios)

When it comes to performance in Baldur's Gate 3, adjusting the gameplay settings can be the key factor that turns a critical mess into a beautifully smooth adventure. Here are the recommended gameplay settings for the title:

Default Online Settings:

Online game visibility : Friends only

: Friends only Lan connection : Off

: Off Direct connection: Off

Save Options:

Autosave : On

: On Maximum number of autosaves : 15

: 15 Maximum number of quicksaves: 15

User Options:

Exploration highlights : None

: None Turn-based highlights : Circle

: Circle Tactical view highlights : Circle

: Circle System of measurement : Metric

: Metric Karmic Dice : Off

: Off Autoselect character after combat: Avatar

Camera Options:

Lock mouse to window : On

: On Edge panning : On

: On Panning Speed : Keep it in the middle

: Keep it in the middle Dynamic combat camera : On

: On Camera shake : Off

: Off Attack camera : On

: On Follow flying creatures: On

2) Video Settings

Baldur's Gate 3 best video settings (Image via Sportskeeda/Larian Studios)

To cater to a wide range of players, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers both visually captivating graphics and accessibility. Players have the option to run the game with high-spec graphics for an immersive experience, or they can prioritize performance by reducing aesthetic elements.

Regardless of preference, optimized graphics settings for Baldur’s Gate 3 are available to enhance gameplay for everyone:

User Options:

Fullscreen display : Generic PnP Monitor

: Generic PnP Monitor Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Display mode : Fake fullscreen

: Fake fullscreen VSync : Disabled

: Disabled Framerate cap enabled : Off

: Off Overall quality: Custom

General:

Model quality : Medium

: Medium Instance distance : Medium

: Medium Texture quality : Medium

: Medium Texture filtering: Anisotropic x4

Lighting:

Light shadows : On

: On Shadow quality : Medium

: Medium Cloud quality : Low

: Low Animation LOD detail: Medium

Post process:

DLSS : Performance (Off if AMD FSR is enabled)

: Performance (Off if AMD FSR is enabled) AMD FSR 1.0 : Performance (Off if DLSS is enabled)

: Performance (Off if DLSS is enabled) Sharpness : Keep it in the middle

: Keep it in the middle Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) : Off

: Off Anti-aliasing : None

: None Ambient occulsion : On

: On Depth of field : Circular

: Circular God rays : On

: On Bloom : On

: On Subsurface scattering: On

3) Keybinds Settings

Best keybinds in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Sportskeeda/Larian Studios)

Keybinding options:

Camera Backward : S

: S Camera Forward : W

: W Camera Left : A

: A Camera Right : D

: D Camera Rotate Left : Q

: Q Camera Rotate Right : E

: E Camera Zoom In : Mouse Scroll Up

: Mouse Scroll Up Camera Zoom Out : Mouse Scroll Down

: Mouse Scroll Down Center Camera on Character : Home

: Home Toggle Camera Rotate : Middle Mouse Button

: Middle Mouse Button Toggle Tactical Camera : O

: O Cancel Action : Esc

: Esc Context Menu : Right Mouse Button

: Right Mouse Button Expand Tooltip : Left Alt

: Left Alt Highlight Characters : Grave

: Grave Interact : Left Mouse Button

: Left Mouse Button Ping : Alt+Right Mouse Button

: Alt+Right Mouse Button Prepare Main Attack : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Rotate Item Left : Mouse Scroll Down

: Mouse Scroll Down Rotate Item Right : Mouse Scroll Up

: Mouse Scroll Up Select Character at Position 1 : F1

: F1 Select Character at Position 2 : F2

: F2 Select Character at Position 3 : F3

: F3 Select Character at Position 4 : F4

: F4 Select Next Character : Right Bracket

: Right Bracket Select Previous Character : Left Bracket

: Left Bracket Select Slots 1 to 9 : Numpad 1 to 9

: Numpad 1 to 9 Select Slot 10 : 0

: 0 Select Slot 11 : Minus

: Minus Select Slot 12 : =

: = Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon : U

: U Show World Tooltips : Left Alt

: Left Alt Skip Video : Esc

: Esc Toggle Climbing : Left Shift

: Left Shift Toggle Dual Wielding : R

: R Toggle Group Hide : Shift+C

: Shift+C Toggle Group Mode : G

: G Toggle Input Mode : Ctrl+Shift+Q

: Ctrl+Shift+Q Toggle Weapon Set : F

: F Cancel End Turn : Space

: Space Character Panels : B

: B Character Sheet : N

: N Close Menu : Esc

: Esc End Turn : Space

: Space Enter Turn-based Mode : Shift+Space

: Shift+Space Flee from combat : Shift+Space

: Shift+Space In-game Menu : Esc

: Esc Inspiration : P

: P Inventory and Equipment : I

: I Journal : J

: J Jump : Z

: Z Leave Turn-based Mode : Shift+Space

: Shift+Space Map : M

: M Party View : Tab

: Tab Pin Tooltips : T

: T Quick Load : F8

: F8 Quick Save : F5

: F5 Reactions : L

: L Shove : V

: V Show Sneak Cones : Left Shift

: Left Shift Skip Dialogue : Right Mouse Button

: Right Mouse Button Spellbook : K

: K Split Item Toggle : Right Shift

: Right Shift Take All Item from Container : Space

: Space Throw : X

: X Toggle Info : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Toggle Presentation Mode : F10

: F10 Toggle Sneak: C

4) Audio Settings

Audio settings in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Sportskeeda/Larian Studios)

Master volume : 100

: 100 SFX volume : 60

: 60 UI volume : 60

: 60 Music volume : 50

: 50 Voice volume : 75

: 75 Speaker configuration : Stereo Speakers

: Stereo Speakers Point and click voice frequency : Always'

: Always' Midnight mode : On

: On Mute sound when inactive : On

: On Occlusion quality: High

During the action scenes in Baldur's Gate 3, there won't be any unexpected loud noises, thanks to the Midnight Mode. This mode makes the softer sounds louder and the louder sounds softer, thus normalizing the audio level.

5) Interface Settings

Interface settings in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Sportskeeda/Larian Studios)

General:

North-facing minimap : Off

: Off Show pings : On

: On Show tutorials : On

: On Show full tooltips: When Pinned

Dialogue Options:

Show speaker : On

: On Show subtitles : On

: On Show dialogue background : Off

: Off Opacity : 70

: 70 Text size: 48

Overhead Text Options:

Show text background : Off

: Off Opacity: 75

75 Text size: 48

Bottom Bar Options:

Auto-remove spells from bar : On

: On Auto-add arrows to bar : On

: On Auto-add consumables to bar : On

: On Auto-add containers to bar : Off

: Off Auto-add missiles to bar : On

: On Auto-add portions to bar : On

: On Auto-add scrolls to bar : On

: On Auto-add spells to bar : On

: On Auto-add usables to bar : Off

: Off Auto-add torches to bar: On

Trade Options:

Always show item stack splitter: On

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news on Baldur's Gate 3.