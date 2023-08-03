Baldur's Gate 3: 5 settings you need to change

Baldur's Gate 3 is now out, and it has captivated players with its immersive gameplay. Surprisingly, the title's system requirements are quite high, leaving those with lower-end gaming setups unable to fully enjoy the experience, despite having updated drivers. Fortunately, several aspects of the game can be customized to enhance overall performance and ensure an optimized playthrough.
This article contains some of the best in-game graphics and a range of customizable settings that will enhance your gameplay in Baldur's Gate 3.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
5 settings you must tweak before playing
Baldur's Gate 3
1) Gameplay Settings
When it comes to performance in Baldur's Gate 3, adjusting the gameplay settings can be the key factor that turns a critical mess into a beautifully smooth adventure. Here are the recommended gameplay settings for the title:
Default Online Settings:
- Online game visibility: Friends only
- Lan connection: Off
- Direct connection: Off
Save Options:
- Autosave: On
- Maximum number of autosaves: 15
- Maximum number of quicksaves: 15
User Options:
- Exploration highlights: None
- Turn-based highlights: Circle
- Tactical view highlights: Circle
- System of measurement: Metric
- Karmic Dice: Off
- Autoselect character after combat: Avatar
Camera Options:
- Lock mouse to window: On
- Edge panning: On
- Panning Speed: Keep it in the middle
- Dynamic combat camera: On
- Camera shake: Off
- Attack camera: On
- Follow flying creatures: On
2) Video Settings
To cater to a wide range of players, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers both visually captivating graphics and accessibility. Players have the option to run the game with high-spec graphics for an immersive experience, or they can prioritize performance by reducing aesthetic elements.
Regardless of preference, optimized graphics settings for Baldur’s Gate 3 are available to enhance gameplay for everyone:
User Options:
- Fullscreen display: Generic PnP Monitor
- Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
- Display mode: Fake fullscreen
- VSync: Disabled
- Framerate cap enabled: Off
- Overall quality: Custom
General:
- Model quality: Medium
- Instance distance: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- Texture filtering: Anisotropic x4
Lighting:
- Light shadows: On
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Cloud quality: Low
- Animation LOD detail: Medium
Post process:
- DLSS: Performance (Off if AMD FSR is enabled)
- AMD FSR 1.0: Performance (Off if DLSS is enabled)
- Sharpness: Keep it in the middle
- Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): Off
- Anti-aliasing: None
- Ambient occulsion: On
- Depth of field: Circular
- God rays: On
- Bloom: On
- Subsurface scattering: On
3) Keybinds Settings
Keybinding options:
- Camera Backward: S
- Camera Forward: W
- Camera Left: A
- Camera Right: D
- Camera Rotate Left: Q
- Camera Rotate Right: E
- Camera Zoom In: Mouse Scroll Up
- Camera Zoom Out: Mouse Scroll Down
- Center Camera on Character: Home
- Toggle Camera Rotate: Middle Mouse Button
- Toggle Tactical Camera: O
- Cancel Action: Esc
- Context Menu: Right Mouse Button
- Expand Tooltip: Left Alt
- Highlight Characters: Grave
- Interact: Left Mouse Button
- Ping: Alt+Right Mouse Button
- Prepare Main Attack: Left Ctrl
- Rotate Item Left: Mouse Scroll Down
- Rotate Item Right: Mouse Scroll Up
- Select Character at Position 1: F1
- Select Character at Position 2: F2
- Select Character at Position 3: F3
- Select Character at Position 4: F4
- Select Next Character: Right Bracket
- Select Previous Character: Left Bracket
- Select Slots 1 to 9: Numpad 1 to 9
- Select Slot 10: 0
- Select Slot 11: Minus
- Select Slot 12: =
- Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon: U
- Show World Tooltips: Left Alt
- Skip Video: Esc
- Toggle Climbing: Left Shift
- Toggle Dual Wielding: R
- Toggle Group Hide: Shift+C
- Toggle Group Mode: G
- Toggle Input Mode: Ctrl+Shift+Q
- Toggle Weapon Set: F
- Cancel End Turn: Space
- Character Panels: B
- Character Sheet: N
- Close Menu: Esc
- End Turn: Space
- Enter Turn-based Mode: Shift+Space
- Flee from combat: Shift+Space
- In-game Menu: Esc
- Inspiration: P
- Inventory and Equipment: I
- Journal: J
- Jump: Z
- Leave Turn-based Mode: Shift+Space
- Map: M
- Party View: Tab
- Pin Tooltips: T
- Quick Load: F8
- Quick Save: F5
- Reactions: L
- Shove: V
- Show Sneak Cones: Left Shift
- Skip Dialogue: Right Mouse Button
- Spellbook: K
- Split Item Toggle: Right Shift
- Take All Item from Container: Space
- Throw: X
- Toggle Info: Left Ctrl
- Toggle Presentation Mode: F10
- Toggle Sneak: C
4) Audio Settings
- Master volume: 100
- SFX volume: 60
- UI volume: 60
- Music volume: 50
- Voice volume: 75
- Speaker configuration: Stereo Speakers
- Point and click voice frequency: Always'
- Midnight mode: On
- Mute sound when inactive: On
- Occlusion quality: High
During the action scenes in Baldur's Gate 3, there won't be any unexpected loud noises, thanks to the Midnight Mode. This mode makes the softer sounds louder and the louder sounds softer, thus normalizing the audio level.
5) Interface Settings
General:
- North-facing minimap: Off
- Show pings: On
- Show tutorials: On
- Show full tooltips: When Pinned
Dialogue Options:
- Show speaker: On
- Show subtitles: On
- Show dialogue background: Off
- Opacity: 70
- Text size: 48
Overhead Text Options:
- Show text background: Off
- Opacity: 75
- Text size: 48
Bottom Bar Options:
- Auto-remove spells from bar: On
- Auto-add arrows to bar: On
- Auto-add consumables to bar: On
- Auto-add containers to bar: Off
- Auto-add missiles to bar: On
- Auto-add portions to bar: On
- Auto-add scrolls to bar: On
- Auto-add spells to bar: On
- Auto-add usables to bar: Off
- Auto-add torches to bar: On
Trade Options:
- Always show item stack splitter: On
