What is the Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 presents unique gameplay elements and a captivating storyline. The game provides the opportunity to customize characters and build classes, allowing players to tailor their experience to their personal preferences. In addition to its immersive gameplay, the title boasts a diverse selection of distinctive characters. One such is the Dark Urge, who was unveiled by the developer as a new Origin character.

Baldur's Gate 3 will introduce a lineup of seven playable Origin characters. Unlike the six pre-made options with their predetermined narratives, Dark Urge's story will be shaped by the players themselves. They will have the exciting opportunity to completely customize it, giving them a distinct backstory that sets them apart from the other characters.

This article presents valuable details about the fascinating and entirely original character known as Dark Urge.

Who is the Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3?

Dark Urge embodies a sinister fantasy of committing savage murders (Image via Larian Studios)

You will have the opportunity to select seven playable origin characters, namely Lae'zel, Gale, Shadowheart, Wyll, Astarion, Karlach, and the Dark Urge. Each possesses its own unique background and serves as a heroic figure within the game. However, the Dark Urge offers a more ominous experience, where you will get the choice to either embrace or resist committing acts of murder in order to maintain a righteous path.

During the livestream, the developer also demonstrated a brief gameplay video, revealing the various choice-based options that players will have to make, impacting the game's outcome. Upon encountering a particular character, there will be a compelling desire to eliminate them. Despite these dark inclinations, gamers also have the opportunity to establish connections and develop relationships with their fellow companions within the game.

Dark Urge is the fully customizable Origin character (Image via Larian Studios)

The origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3 have distinct stories, races, genders, and classes, offering you the opportunity to embark on your individual journey. On the other hand, you have the ability to customize the race, gender, and classes of the Dark Urge.

During the course of the game, the Dark Urge will be plagued by horrifying, haunting thoughts and an unrelenting craving for violence. The class embodies a sinister fantasy of committing savage murders, and the game's narrative can delve into a profoundly dark territory if you opt for the devilish path. This feature introduces a distinctive and a dark RPG experience where the destiny of the character lies in your hands.

As per the narrative, the character's background is connected to the past involvement in brutal killings. However, the Dark Urge remains unaware of these past actions, yet consistently craves violence and brutality.

According to the PlayStation Blog Post, it is accompanied by a faithful servant named Sceleritas Fel, who intermittently pushes the character to engage in acts of violence.

