Top 3 reasons to pre-order Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is just a month away from its announced release date. The massive DnD RPG driven by the Belgium-based Larian Studios has been in the works for a while now under early access. Fans are eagerly awaiting the 1.0 launch. This is no surprise, as the game boasts ambition in every facet of its existence.

There are many elements of Baldur's Gate 3 that will impress and surprise players. Those new to the RPG genre in general may be intimidated given the massive scope of the game. But as it stands now, those looking to pre-order have many reasons to do so.

Here's why pre-ordering Baldur's Gate 3 will not disappoint gamers

1) Larian Studios has an excellent track record with past games

The previous Baldur's Gate entries were created by BioWare, which is also known for the creation of Star Wars KOTOR, Dragon Age, and Mass Effect. As such, this is the first time Larian Studios is making a Baldur's Gate entry. While this can be a reason for alarm for many fans, rest assured, the upcoming RPG is in good hands.

The role-playing genre is the team's bread and butter, as evidenced by the Divinity series. In fact, 2017's Divinity Original Sin 2 is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs ever made. So the studio clearly knows what they are doing. Furthermore, Larian Studios has been nothing but transparent regarding the development of Baldur's Gate 3. All these raise a green flag for the game's upcoming launch.

2) The scale of the game is unparalleled even among modern RPGs

It is no surprise that Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the biggest RPGs of this generation. In fact, the game has been in development for a little over half a decade at this point. Ample development time, strong design foundations, player feedback, and more have all molded Larian's latest offering into something not many games can compare to. It is based on the latest fifth edition of the Dungeons and Dragons rulebook.

Players will embark on a perilous journey to thwart the threat of the Mindflayers. This simple premise is encapsulated with complex decision-making, forming relationships with teammates, tactical RPG customization and so much more. There are brand-new additions to the game too. And while many RPGs out there promise the same, Baldur's Gate 3 delivers on them.

3) Baldur's Gate 3 is set to deliver on its promised scope and ambition

We know this because the game has been out since 2020, thanks to early access. PC players can purchase it right now and enjoy dozens of hours of content, even in this early slice. So far, the reception has been largely positive. Much praise has gone to its cinematics, writing, combat, RPG elements, and more.

Players are free to solve problems as they wish, utilizing a party of characters from various backgrounds, races, and builds. The depth here exceeds that of Divinity Original Sin 2, as seen with gameplay demos and players' own gameplay. This freedom of roleplaying is what Dungeons & Dragons is about, and Larian Studios seem to have captured that mantra well.

Since players already know what to expect thanks to hands-on experience, it is only a matter of awaiting the launch day.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be out for PC on August 3, 2023, whereas the PlayStation 5 version will be arriving three days later, on September 6, 2023. The Xbox Series X/S versions, unfortunately, are yet to receive a confirmed release date.

