All Baldur’s Gate 3 companions and how to recruit them

Larain Studios games are all about making the perfect party if you are not going for a Lone Wolf playstyle, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no stranger to this fact. You will be able to recruit your companions from very early in the narrative, and it’s important to note their strengths and weaknesses and how well they will go with the attributes you have chosen for your protagonist.

There are ten companions that you can recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is significantly more than what Divinity Original Sin and Divinity Original Sin 2 brought to the table.

With the map of the world being so big, it’s not surprising why there are so many in the community who are having a rather rough time finding all the companions in the game. Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over all the companions in the game and how you will be able to recruit them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 companion guide: How to recruit all party members

Recruiting Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Shadowheart (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: High Half Elf

High Half Elf Class: Cleric (Trickery Domain)

Cleric (Trickery Domain) Background: Urchin

The first companion you will be able to recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Shadowheart and there isn’t much you will have to do in order to recruit her. Depending on the choices you pick in the early game, there are three separate locations where you will be able to find her.

If you freed her in the Nautiloid, then you will find her at the beach, near you. If you don’t free her, then you will find her at the entrance of the Dark Crypt up north from the beach. If you haven’t done either of them, then the next time you meet, Shadowheart will be in Druid Grove.

To recruit her, all you will need to do is to interact with her.

Recruiting Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Astarion (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: High Elf

High Elf Class: Rogue

Rogue Background: Noble

To recruit Astarion, you will be required to make your way east from where the Nautiloid has crashed. After making your way through the Intellect Devourers, you will meet him and strike up a conversation.

You will need to do a Perception check and make him reveal his plans, and get the option to convince him to join you as a party member.

Recruiting Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Gale (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: Human

Human Class: Wizard

Wizard Background: Sage

Gale too can be found very close to the beach crash site. All you will need to do is to make your way north till you come upon the Roadside Cliffs. You will encounter the party member here, and then recruiting him is a rather straightforward process.

Recruiting Lae'zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Lae'zel (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: Githyanki

Githyanki Class: Fighter

Fighter Background: Soldier

While Lae’zel is technically the first companion you have in the game, you separate from her after the crash. If do not go looking for her after that, you can never recruit her back to your party again.

To find the warrior, you will need to make your way north from where you found Gale and come across an encampment of Tieflings who have her imprisoned. You will need to Persuade or Deceive them to leave the area, and once they have done that, shoot the cage to free and then recruit Lae’zel.

Recruiting Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Wyll (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: Human

Human Class: Warlock

Warlock Background: N/A

Wyll comes a little later in the narrative, and you will be able to find and recruit him in Druid Grove. He will be training some kids there, so just approach and speak to him to add him to your party.

Recruiting Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Karlach (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: Asmodeus Tiefling

Asmodeus Tiefling Class: Barbarian

Barbarian Background: N/A

To find Karlach, you will need to make your way to the wilderness area on the map, which is located between Druid Grove and Blighted Village. To the west of the Grove, try searching for a dog named Scratch, and then making your way along the road, jump across the bridge to come upon the NPC.

She will be wounded, and interacting with her will start the Hunt the Devil quest. She is being chased by some Paladins, and if you eliminate them, you will, later on, get the option to recruit her to your party.

Recruiting Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Halsin (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: Wood Elf

Wood Elf Class: Druid

Druid Background: N/A

To recruit the leader of the Druid Grove, you will need to make your way to the Goblin Camp and follow the path to Shattered Sanctum. Here you will encounter the door to the Worg Pens, and inside you will see a bear fighting some Goblins.

If you help the bear, it will then shapeshift into Halsin, and he will give you the option to allow him to join you. If you chose to do so, the other Goblins in the area will automatically become hostile to you.

Recruiting Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Minthara (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Race: Drow

Drow Class: Paladin

Paladin Background: N/A

If you wish to recruit Minthara, then you will have to skip out on saving Halsin and then agree to her plans to raid the Tieflings and Druids. However, there will be severe consequences for this action, but it will allow you to not just recruit the Drow but also open up romance options with her.

You will need to help her the Goblin commander kill all the Druids and Tieflings, and then go to speak to her in the Shattered Sanctum where she will ask you to meet her at the camp, effectively joining your party.

Recruiting Minsc and Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Minsc and Jaheira (Images via Baldur's Gate 3)

They will be the returning characters from previous Baldur’s Gate titles, with the former being a Human Ranger and the latter a Half-Elf. You will get to encounter them and recruit them as the narrative progresses. However, how to go about doing so has not yet been discovered, as Baldur’s Gate 3 has just been released.

We will be adding more details to the article for all companions as more updates and information gets available.