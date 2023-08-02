How to easily pick locks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lockpicking and breaking into vaults and chests have been a staple in Larian Studios games, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no stranger to this fact. Picking locks is one of the best ways to explore the open world if you do not have a key, which is why many in the community are curious to know just how this mechanic works in the game.

Throughout your entire run of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across many locked doors and chests containing a fair bit of valuable loot. These can either have trinkets you can sell or powerful items that will allow you to make progression easier.

However, to start picking locks, you will first need to get your hands on Thieves’ Tools items which will unlock the feature for you.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how you can make the most of the lockpicking feature in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Obtaining the Thieves’ Tools in Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned, to start picking locks in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will first be required to get your hands on the Thieves’ Tools. There are primarily two ways you can acquire the item - one will be from the vendors found in the open world, and the other is as a drop from enemies ad chests.

1) Obtaining Thieves’ Tools from Vendors

Mattis and Arron are the two vendors you will come across early in the narrative who will sell you Thieves’ Tools. They can be found in Druid Grove, and Mattis will often give you a discount on the items that you purchase from him.

2) Obtaining Thieves’ Tools through Exploration

Another way to obtain the Thieves’ Tools will be through exploration and as a drop from enemies and chests. You can get this tool at the very beginning of the game after you wake up from the shipwreck and then make for the beaches that are located near the Overgrown Ruins teleport point.

There will be a lot of wooden boxes around, and try interacting with each of them as one will contain a Thieves’ Tool.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lockpicking guide

Unfortunately, acquiring the Thieves’ Tool will not automatically let you start picking locks, as you first need to give it to a party member who can use it. It’s important that the member who has points in the Sleight of Hand skill looks to pick the locks in the game.

This is because if you are unsuccessful in picking a lock, the tool will break and disappear from your inventory. Hence, if you do not have an infinite supply of Thieves Tools in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s best to give the member with the Sleight of Hand skill as they will have a higher chance of success.

Successfully picking a lock does not break the tool allowing you to use it multiple times. Hence, Astarion, a Rogue class, is one of the best for picking locks in the game.

How to pick locks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have provided the member with the Thieves’ Tool, the process of lock picking itself is a rather easy one. You will first need to add the Tool to the Hotbar of the character and then use it when in front of a locked door or chest that is providing a prompt.

Then you will need to press the short key icon, and a dex roll will happen where you will be required to get Slight of Hand. This will be based on RNG. However, Rogue classes will have an easier time getting it.

As it’s luck-based, it’s recommended that you save the game before attempting to open a lock if you are running low on tools. Hence, if you fail to pick it, you can reload the last save file and try again.