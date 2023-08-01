How to easily tame an OwlBear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a unique feature that allows you to tame and recruit pets you come across in the open world, including the incredibly adorable OwlBear Cub. This pet had become a fan favorite during the title’s prolonged beta access, leaving many in the community curious about how to get an OwlBear Cub as a pet now that the game has officially been released for PC.

To tame an OwlBear as a pet in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will first be required to find one and then invest some time in a side activity to get it.

This guide will go over some things you will be required to do to tame an OwlBear in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to find an OwlBear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 @baldursgate3



A never-seen-before look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.



Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 3rd for PC and September 6th for PS5.



larian.club/wf_GetBG3Now pic.twitter.com/KewCAud5Tm Few mortals ever glimpse what you are about to see…A never-seen-before look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 3rd for PC and September 6th for PS5.

To find an Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to make your way to the OwlBear cave, one of the many locations that you will discover and fast-travel to.

Upon making your way into the cave, you will be given the choice to either persuade the OwlBear Mother and her Cub to leave the cave or fight and kill the Mother. Irrespective of your choice, you must then make your way to the Goblin camp after some time has passed.

The camp can be found west of the Druid Grove. However, you must be careful here as it is one of the most dangerous locations in the game, especially on higher difficulties.

Once you have made your way there, you will notice some Goblins chasing the OwlBear Cub for sport.

Taming the OwlBear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

After seeing the Goblins chase the Cub, speak with Krolla, who is the leader of the camp and the one conducting the chase.

Krolla will then ask you to join the game. However, refuse the offer and instead interact with the cub.

Make sure you have a “Speak with Animal” potion handy for this bit of the guide. Keep interacting with the OwlBear Cub to build its trust. After building enough trust, ask it to follow you out of the camp.

The Owlbear Cub will say no. You must then talk to Krolla and use Intimidate, Persuade, or Illithid mind mend to convince the Goblin leader to let you leave with the Cub.

After leaving the camp, the cub will run away from you, but if you rest a couple of days at the camp or return to it after a few days, you will notice that the OwlBear Cub has spawned there in Baldur’s Gate 3.