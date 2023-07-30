What is the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 players have been curious about the game's maximum level since the early access release has a level cap 5. Increasing it is vital if players want to unlock high-level spells, abilities, health, power, and character attributes. This CRPG game is based on the Dungeons and Dragons 5e system, sharing many game elements and mechanics. But the title sets itself apart from other tabletop titles because of its level cap.

There are various roles, such as Fighters, Rangers, Paladins, and Barbarians, whose power can reach a substantial level without going to higher ones. But players seek good battle power. They want access to high-level spells, classes, and feats. This article details the maximum level in this role-playing game.

What is the level cap for the early access and full release of Baldur's Gate 3?

Early access has a different level cap (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 embraces the full release in August 2023, leaving behind the game's early access. During this period, players can experiment with their roles and subclass features, but since the entry limits them to level up, they can only access limited features. However, it is sufficient to max out a few classes.

But gamers do not want level 5 maxed-out characters; they want more than that. Lairan Studios will solve this problem once and for all with the full release of the game. Still, the question remains unanswered, what is the actual level cap?

Players can reach level 5, the level cap in early access. However, the full release will have a different level. Larian Studios, the developers, said that the max level would reach up to 10 during the earlier developmental phase, but they made changes. Currently, we know that the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3 is 12.

Since this strategy video game is heavily inspired by the D&D 5e tabletop, players can expect the level cap to match it. However, this is merely speculation on what the game may offer players in the full release.

Clecrick Class (Image via Larian Studios)

Those who reach the maximum level of 12 can unlock powerful spells such as Otto's Irresistible Dance, Planar Allies, and Chain Lightning. The game will also offer many skills upgrades during its launch. It is said that there will be 37 possible Feats, including many new ones to pick.

That's not it; Baldur's Gate 3 will include more than 600 players' spells and sub-spells, where 51 will be entirely new ones. Some of these are Dominate Person, Flame Strike, and Circle of Doom.

Players can expect an increment in the sheer size of the title, new classes, and subclasses. They can also expect the game to put out a DLC to increase the level cap in the future in Baldur's Gate 3.