Baldur's Gate 3 PC launch time for all regions revealed

Baldur's Gate 3's launch is imminent as we near its early August release. Developer Larian Studios has now divulged the launch timings for the initial PC release of the upcoming ambitious RPG. The game is currently in early access, so this release marks the final 1.0 update that includes the full package. As such, fans will surely have their storage drives ready for the studio's upcoming gem.

It should be noted there is no fixed midnight launch across respective time zones. With that said, let's take a look at various launch times across different regions.

What time does Baldur's Gate 3 become available for download across regions?

The game launches on August 3, 2023 for PC. Check out timings across various regions below:

August 3, 2023:

8 am PT

11 am ET

4 pm BST

5 pm CEST

8:30 pm IST

August 4, 2023:

12 am JST

1 am AEST

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently in early access and lacking some features. This includes a bunch of quality-of-life additions, bug fixes, gameplay improvements, and of course, the rest of the game. As of now, only Act 1 is present in the game. Players can finally look forward to unraveling new mysteries across this DnD universe very soon.

Does Baldur's Gate 3 have a pre-load option?

Many modern games allow pre-loading a game before launch day on their respective platforms. This allows you to download the game beforehand so they can dive into the experience immediately upon release. However, that is not the case with Baldur's Gate 3.

This is likely because it is an early-access release. Interestingly, PC players can somewhat alleviate this issue by downloading the early access build. Since it already includes a chunk of the game that is Act 1, the other half will be included in the upcoming final launch.

What is the game about, and what other platforms does it launch on?

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🥳 @baldursgate3



A never-seen-before look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.



Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 3rd for PC and September 6th for PS5.



larian.club/wf_GetBG3Now pic.twitter.com/KewCAud5Tm Few mortals ever glimpse what you are about to see…A never-seen-before look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 3rd for PC and September 6th for PS5.

Baldur's Gate 3 is based on the fifth edition of the iconic Dungeons and Dragons RPG universe. It takes place in the Forgotten Realms setting and is also a follow-up to the beloved CRPG prequels created by acclaimed developer BioWare. This new adventure sees the cast of the game captured by beings known as Mindflayers aboard a ship.

After the ship is attacked, they escape only to realize they have been made hosts to magical Mindflayer tadpoles, which will eventually turn them into evil Eldritch horrors. To turn this grim fate around, they must seek any means to aid them in ridding of the terrifying creature within.

The debut August launch is for PC only. Come September 6, 2023, the game will see a release on the PlayStation 5 as well. The green team need not worry as the game is coming to Xbox Series X|S too. However, there is no word on a concrete launch date yet. Thankfully, all versions will be treated the same in terms of content and ambition.

This also includes the Deluxe Edition that will be available post-PC launch. Fans should stay tuned for more details about upcoming renditions as well as any new changes and tweaks coming to the game.