How many endings will Baldur's Gate 3 have?

Baldur's Gate 3 is widely anticipated as one of the biggest RPGs of this year. In fact, it would not be a stretch to call it one of the biggest games of this decade, either. This is evident thanks to its ambitious scope with respect to visuals, RPG mechanics, and attention to detail. Developer Larian Studios' past record has been exceptional in this regard.

Players are hopeful that the final game will be bigger. Now, new details confirm that the same level of ambition will also extend to its endings. This article covers all players need to know.

Does Baldur's Gate 3 have multiple endings?

Baldur's Gate 3 is a CRPG and multiple endings have been a staple of the sub-genre since forever. So while players can expect to encounter multiple endings, there may be additional details. To cut to the chase, the game will have 17,000 ending variations.

This comes from YouTube channel FextraLife. Speaking in an interview with lead writer Chrystal Ding. it was revealed that she has been working on the endings alone for six months. Unfortunately, the number of actual endings remains unclear. Despite that, one can still expect an unfathomable number of variations that amount to over 10,000 scenarios.

Variations imply subtle changes in how the ending will turn out, like perhaps killing off one character versus letting them live. This way, no two players will have the same experience. This holds true even if they get similar main endings. Given the game's monstrous scale, it is likely there will not be a handful of main endings either.

After all, there are many scenarios in the game where players meet countless major and minor NPCs. Players can also choose how to respond and interact with them. So it may not be unreasonable to see how this absurd number may come about. As someone who is enjoying Baldur's Gate 3 via early access, there are many varied scenarios to tackle in this small but sizable slice.

Each features multiple choices that will determine the fate of many characters. To top it off, this is just Act 1, which is about 1/4th of the final game. FextraLife suggests gamers will take an average of 60-80 hours to complete the main campaign. If players take their time with exploration and side content, that number should easily balloon past the 100-hour mark for most.

When does Baldur's Gate 3 release and for which platforms?

The game has been in early access for the past three years and in active development for an additional three years. Given Larian Studios has had much control over development and a good budget, it is unsurprising to see the end product turning out how they desired.

Baldur's Gate 3 is set for release on August 3, 2023 for PC via Steam, and is also planned for release on consoles. The PlayStation 5 launch is scheduled for September 6, 2023. While the game is also coming to Xbox Series X|S, the green team will need to be a little more patient.