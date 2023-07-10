Is Baldur's Gate 3 coming to Xbox platforms?

Fans are eagerly awaiting Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming launch next month. The ambitious RPG is on most genre fans' radar. After all, it is the third mainline entry in the beloved CRPG franchise. The predecessor Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn is regarded as one of the best RPGs ever made. So a tsunami of hype accompanying this game's release is understandable.

With developer Larian Studios' previous track record, it is a given Baldur's Gate 3 will be a multi-platform release. But does that include Xbox as well? The series has not appeared on the green team's platforms yet. Will that change with this latest entry?

Will Baldur's Gate 3 get an Xbox version?

The good news is, yes, Larian Studios has a bespoke rendition for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in the works. As expected, it will not be arriving on the Xbox One. Baldur's Gate 3 is a complex RPG pushing high-end visuals for an isometric game, so that comes as no surprise.

The tech inside these older consoles is fundamentally a decade old now, meaning the game will probably not perform well. Furthermore, Microsoft has stopped making first-party games for last-gen machines. So expectedly third parties will follow suit. With that said, it is only time before current-gen owners also get their hands on the game.

Currently, the studio seems to have run into snags from a development standpoint on Xbox Series platforms. This concerns local co-op, which is one of the many new features available at launch. That is right, Baldur's Gate 3 is an early access title. The upcoming launch will be its 1.0 release and will introduce many new changes and additions not included before.

All things considered, it is likely the issues will be sorted out by the end of the year. With only two platforms in the pipeline for polish currently, Xbox players will not need to wait long.

Are Larian Studios' previous games on Xbox?

Yes, Divinity Original Sin 2 is on Xbox One. Players can enjoy it on Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility. Baldur's Gate 3 shares many similarities with it, such as Origin characters, turn-based combat, and environmental reactivity. The narrative takes place in the magical land of Rivellon. Play as one of the Sorcerers who possess magical abilities but have been enslaved by the Divine Order.

Washing ashore on the prison island Fort Joy, form a team of unique heroes. Aim to become the Divine itself and defeat the evil Voidwoken threat. This riveting journey encompasses hundreds of hours of tactical combat, engaging writing, and rewarding mechanics to keep players hooked. There are varied characters to meet, tough bosses to defeat, and handcrafted dungeons to navigate.

Exploration and experimentation are the name of the game. Utilize every ability under your belt to see what works. You can even mix and match classes to create unique and effective builds. The game is by no means a pushover, so get ready for a stiff challenge.

Baldur's Gate 3 will release on August 3, 2023, for PC only. A PS5 version is arriving on September 6, 2023. Intrigued about the game? Here are a few reasons to make you consider pre-ordering it.

