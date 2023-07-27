Is the Baldur's Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition worth it?

A little over a week is left before Baldur's Gate 3 arrives, and fans will finally be able to get their hands on the Digital Deluxe Edition. Compared to the standard, the Digital Deluxe version will include several extra items. The collection includes exclusive pieces of cosmetics that won't be available to buyers of the Standard Edition.

However, there's a catch - the edition's price will certainly be higher. Developers Larian Studios hasn't stated the final price for the Digital Deluxe Edition. It's expected to become available for pre-order once the game launches on August 3. That said, developers have revealed all the extra items players will get.

Baldur's Gate 3 Standard vs Digital Deluxe Edition - Which is better?

Baldur's Gate 3 is still in early access, and only the Standard Edition can be purchased. It's only available for PC and PS5 players and comes at the standard $59.99 price point.

The Digital Deluxe Edition might not be available yet, but Larian Studios has already declared its contents in a previous blog post.

Divinity Bard Song Pack

PC or PS5 Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon collection

Adventurer's Pouch collection (supplies and potions to get you started)

Digital soundtrack for Baldur's Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets that go in-depth for each character in Baldur's Gate 3

Mask of the Shapeshifter (allows you to access the character creator anytime you wish)

Cape of the Red Prince (cloak gear piece)

Lute of the Merryweather Bard (playable instrument)

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue (dagger weapon)

Bicorne of the Sea Beast (headgear piece)

Some items are bonus content, while the rest will be available as in-game DLCs. There has been one modification - the 72-hour early access window will no longer be available.

There's an interesting offer players can still make use of. If they buy the game in early access, their existing copies will be automatically upgraded to Digital Deluxe Edition at full launch.

It's hard to judge the exact worth of Digital Deluxe without a price. It's expected to cost around $79.99 based on current trends in the video game industry. Nevertheless, this version includes certain unique exclusives.

These items won't be available in any other way aside from the Collector's Edition. While it won't give players an unfair advantage, it will allow them to customize certain aspects. For passionate followers of Larian's earlier works or the Baldur's Gate franchise, the Deluxe Edition is certainly worth it.