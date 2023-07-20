Baldur's Gate 3's ambition deemed an "anomaly" by third-party developers while gamers want it to become a standard

Baldur's Gate 3 being one of 2023's biggest games is a fact no one would disagree with. This is true, both in terms of popularity and scale. The latter is evident thanks to its long and steady development cycle, ambitious scope, and more. The prior, on the other hand, is largely thanks to the game belonging to the beloved Baldur's Gate series of CRPGs.

No matter which way players look at it, Baldur's Gate 3 is a clear Game of the Year contender. Given its unparalleled scope in the modern RPG scene, there has been much hubbub over Larian Studios' latest project raising the bar for the genre. In fact, a row had recently erupted on Twitter with developers chiming in that this should not be expected of RPGs often.

How did gamers react to developer's claim of Baldur's Gate 3 being "an anomaly" for the gaming industry?

Xalavier Nelson Jr. @WritNelson Like a lot of people, I'm deeply excited about what the lovely folks at Larian accomplished with Baldur's Gate 3, but I want to gently, pre-emptively push back against players taking that excitement and using it to apply criticism or a "raised standard" to RPGs going forward

This claim was put forth by Twitter user @WritNelson, known as Xalavier Nlson Jr. He is known for the indie game, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. One tweet, in particular, has caused much drama, where he says:

He cites many reasons why Baldur's Gate 3 is in the picture-perfect position it is. Ample development time, large teams featuring hundreds of talented individuals, mature engine tech driving the game, consumer feedback via Early Access, and so on. All of this is true and agreeable.

But one statement, in particular, has baffled many:

Xalavier Nelson Jr. @WritNelson This is not a new baseline for RPGs--this is an anomaly.



Trying to do the same thing in the same way, especially without the same advantages, could kill an entire GROUP of studios.

Citing how these stars may not align for anyone ever, he claims such a scope can be destructive for a studio from a financial and team health standpoint. But really, who is expecting that in the first place? It is clear to even casual consumers that no 10-man team could helm such a complex game without collapsing.

Even Larian Studios took over half a decade to develop Baldur's Gate 3. Instead, this job is meant for AAA developers with Hollywood-level budgets and immensely talented teams. Yes, it is no secret that the gaming industry has its share of rocky development stories that have resulted in disasters - like the unforgettable Cyberpunk 2077 launch by CD Projekt RED.

Playing the devil's advocate here, Nelson Jr. is 100% correct that Baldur's Gate 3 is Rockstar Games' level of ambition. But we can and should also sympathize with the fact that things do not turn out as desired for studios. Cue Cyberpunk 2077 yet again as the perfect example due to a plethora of internal problems.

Unfortunately, the fact remains that gamers are not concerned with that matter. While some users may grant studios leeway due to overbearing management or clashing design mantras, most players are only concerned with getting a good, polished experience that has heart poured into it.

So it is not a shock to see this viewpoint from Nelson Jr. get much backlash from gamers who think this is a cop-out response:

Generalissimo Snake @EzhmaarSul Baldur’s Gate 3 is blowing away devs and journalists to such a degree that you have other video game developers coming out and saying, “Hey! Gamers! Don’t consider this a new benchmark for RPGs! It’s an anomaly! It would be unfair to compare us to Baldur’s Gate 3!!!” pic.twitter.com/p3htrGtA2x

Rock Me Amadeus Vult @clifford_banes Guy who wrote tooltips for some indie game no one's ever heard of: "Baldur's Gate 3 shouldn't be a new standard for small devs."



Hacks at AAA developers: "Yes this should not be a standard for anyone".

Laird Barron @LairdBarron I've supported Larian studios since they were a tiny, unknown developer. To see AAA developers crying in jealous rage over Baldur's Gate 3 setting new standard is amusing as hell.

Kian N. Ardalan- "Prince of Grimdark" @ArdalanKian I find it wild that AAA developers are complaining about Baldur's Gate 3 and telling us players to not hold you to the same standard as that game. You are basically admitting that you could release something to that standard, but are choosing not to.

GixG17 @G17Gix Game developers that complain about the successes of games like Elden Ring or Baldur’s Gate 3 don’t understand the industry.



- WoW.

- GTA.

- Skyrim (despite EA thinking that singleplayer was dead).

- League of Legends.

- Fortnite.

- Battlebits:Remastered.



Raise those standards!

Graphically Challenged / TheDisplayGuy @GraphicallyChal



Hilarious Developers from AAA studios are already crying that it’s not fair to compare them to Baldur’s Gate 3 and they can’t meet that same standard.Hilarious

Yes, the consumer is king as they spend hard-earned money on $60+ priced games, many of which either turn out mediocre or buggy. So consumers have the right to demand excellence at every turn. Case in point, the recently released The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was a project beyond developer Daedalic Entertainment's capabilities to handle.

The game should not have seen the light of day due to poor design and gameplay. In fact, studios should undoubtedly strive to deliver games that raise the bar for the industry. Just like legendary games such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Half-Life 2, and more have done in the past.

But the invisible bottom line is that both demographics are often given the short end of the stick by unruly management. Take the case of Warcraft 3 Reforged which, as per reports, turned out to be a mess thanks to publisher Activision-Blizzard's poor management and miniscule budget.

At the end of the day, some things truly cannot be helped on either side. So it is a messy situation with no silver lining for either developers or gamers. All we can hope for, as both creators and consumers, is that the stars continue to align for good, polished games if nothing else.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out right now on PC via Early Access. The final launch arrives on August 3, 2023, on Steam, while the PlayStation 5 rendition is slated for September 5, 2023.