"50 f*cking dollars?"- Asmongold slams The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for its cost after watching gameplay

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" was left flabbergasted after reacting to gameplay footage of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum that was recently released to very bad reviews. With players and the community disappointed in what Daedlic Entertainment put out, the veteran streamer's reaction was not far from most of the public's views.

While reacting to a review on stream, Asmongold could not believe the price of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum when he came across a clip of VTuber Veibae revealing that the game cost as much as $50 in North America. In fact, after mocking its graphical and mechanical glitches for the last ten minutes, Zack was outraged, saying:

"60 f*cking dollars? Oh my god! 50 f*cking dollars..."

"Why would somebody play this game"- Asmongold thinks 20-year-old games look better than The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

As the latest game in the LOTR franchise, fans were clearly hoping for the game featuring the eponymous character Gollum to be better than what was delivered. Most people have been criticizing the game for being unpolished with game-breaking bugs, that too at the high price of $50.

Asmongold went as far as to suggest that nobody should be voluntarily playing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, saying that he would prefer to do "literally anything else" over playing the game:

"That's the thing, it's like, why would somebody play this game? That's what I don't understand. Like, why would they go out of their way to play the game if they could not play the game and do literally anything else?"

Timestamp 4:46:52

The OTK co-founder also added that he has played previous titles set in the Lord of the Rings series and pointed out that The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, a hack-and-slash game released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2 and Windows, was better than The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The streamer bemoaned:

"Bro, that's like, I have to say like... I remember playing Return of the King. You remember the Return of the King game? From PS2 and Xbox? It was better than this."

When the review got to the part where it explained the in-game collectibles for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Asmongold burst out laughing and reiterated his point:

"As I said, this is like a game that you would play if you like being c*cked. You know, like, this is the equivalent of power fantasy..."

At this point, he was distracted by a viewer who shared the clip from Veibae, which showcased some very low-quality sprites that were rendering incorrectly on the screen, causing the streamer to double down on his opinion by sarcastically praising the game:

"Wait, what? That's so good! Look at that, wow!"

Asmongold is known for his contentious takes on games and game developers, and as a veteran streamer, viewers tend to listen to his opinions. Here is one of his takes on Blizzard losing employees last year.

Poll : 0 votes