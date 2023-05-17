Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 recently received Season 3 Reloaded's updates. On May 16, one patch was released to fix various bugs. However, while doing that, it brought about a new glitch, rendering the titles unplayable. The problem is particularly noticeable in MW2 lobbies, where players are becoming agitated and sometimes losing valuable SR in Ranked matches.

Recently, a frustrated Twitter user and MW2 streamer posted a gameplay clip, asking the developers what they did:

"WHAT DID YALL DO @InfinityWard."

In the video, the player is experiencing a glitch effect, where their gameplay lags, and certain things on the screen flicker. The problem severely degrades MW2's experience and causes extreme screen tearing, making it impossible to play.

The May 16 patch addressed various bug fixes and balanced the new FTAC Siege and GS Magna, as well as the X13 Auto. However, the new bug impacts the player's visuals and screen. Needless to say, the community isn't too pleased with it.

How is the new glitch affecting Modern Warfare 2 players' gameplay experience?

Bugs and glitches are not uncommon for massive titles like Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but if an issue persists for an extended period of time, the developers' reputation takes a hit, and their fans lose faith in them.

In the above tweet's comment section, several other gamers jumped to voice their opinions, and many even provided a gameplay clip of themselves dealing with the issue.

One user identified even disclosed a new problem, where they were affected by a stun grenade and the effect did not go away. This glitch could be related to the current flickering bug.

One user identified a new problem, where they were affected by a stun grenade and the effect did not go away. This glitch could be related to the current flickering bug.

Several other people recorded videos of themselves experiencing the problem and losing matches as a result. One user lost three Ranked games in a row and is concerned that they will have to grind again.

Another individual shared their chip and claimed that they were experiencing the same problem and was unable to play a game because of it. According to them, the bug is prevalent in public matches but not in private ones.

Another individual shared their clip and claimed that they were experiencing the same problem and was unable to play a game because of it. According to them, the bug is prevalent in public matches but not in private ones.

One user mentioned that they faced the same issue back in December 2022, and it reappeared after the May 16 patch.

One user mentioned that they faced the same issue back in December 2022, and it reappeared after the May 16 patch.

Users are repeatedly facing the glitch, and one of them shared the following clip and tagged Activision in its caption.

Another user sarcastically stated that despite the fact that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have had over 200 updates, there are still several issues in them.

Another user sarcastically stated that despite the fact that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have had over 200 updates, there are still several issues in them.

From all the clips and comments, it is evident that the community is dealing with a flickering problem, in which players see screen tearing, rendering issues, FPS issues, and other things that disrupt gameplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

