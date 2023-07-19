New Zelda game and Metroid Prime 2 remaster rumored from Nintendo for 2023: Exploring possible release dates

After its Direct showcase last month, it is clear Nintendo has much in store for 2023. If the latest leaks are believed, there might be much more in store for the popular Nintendo Switch hybrid console. As per industry insider Jeff Grubb, Nintendo plans to release Metroid Prime 2 remaster, whose announcement is imminent. Furthermore, an unknown Legend of Zelda project is also due later this year.

In other words, the iconic Super Mario company still has a few secrets in the bag for fans. Here's what players need to know.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative. Viewer's discretion is advised.

When will Nintendo release the Metroid Prime 2 remaster and the new Legend of Zelda project?

Let's begin with the Metroid Prime 2 remaster. In a recent podcast on his YouTube channel, Grubb stated:

"Metroid Prime 2 remaster is coming out relatively... soonish. That's happening."

This would not surprise the fans. The original FPA (first-person adventure) sci-fi game was one of the highlights of the Nintendo GameCube and received a remaster earlier this year. Since the Prime Trilogy is regarded as one of the best in all of gaming, Nintendo will undoubtedly want to cash in on it.

So fans have been expecting this since the original game's remaster. Since it is coming sooner, Nintendo will likely announce it in the next few months. With that said, a release should follow up immediately, if not by the end of the year.

Retro Studios handled the first game's remaster, whoo also made the beloved 2002 original. Fans should expect an improvement on the same level, if not better than the existing remaster. Moving on, Grubb commented about the Legend of Zelda as well:

"Listen, I don't know what it means... I'm gonna tell you what they told me. And then if you take this and spin it into something else, everybody, it's on YOU. Something NOT related to Tears of the Kindgom is happening with Zelda later this year.

Released in March 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is perhaps the year's most popular open-world game. It is also one of the highest-rated games on sites such as Metacritic. This news is exciting because something new is happening with the classic action-adventure IP. Since no information has been provided, it could be anything.

A Legend of Zelda spin-off? Not unlikely since Nintendo is starting to collaborate with third parties for new creations. Hyrule Warriors (and the follow-up Age of Calamity) from KOEI TECMO and Cadence of Hyrule from indie studio Brace Yourself Games are great examples.

On the other hand, it could be a remaster of the older Legend of Zelda games. There has been a handful, like Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD, for the Wii U. These have not made it over yet to the Switch, so this is a possibility. However, it could be something even more surprising.

Over the past few years, there have been rumors about Nintendo dabbling in remakes of the underrated Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages games. Both originated on the Game Boy and were developed by Capcom of Resident Evil and Devil May Cry fame. Nothing came of the rumor, so perhaps the publisher is saving them for later this year?

Whatever the case is, a late 2023 release for this new Zelda project should cover fans' needs. Those intrigued about Zelda should check out our review for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.