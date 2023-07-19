Resident Evil 9 expected release date leaked, might arrive sooner than expected

Currently, the internet is engaged in a debate regarding the release date of the next installment of the Resident Evil series. The previous Resident Evil games have received high praise from the community, and now the anticipation is building around the news of the upcoming title. Dusk Golem, a renowned industry insider, has once again sparked excitement online by disclosing the release date for Resident Evil 9.

According to their information, Capcom intends to launch this highly anticipated horror game in 2025. As a result, fans must wait a little longer for the next chapter in the Resident Evil saga.

Dusk Golem has a track record of leaking accurate news on game developments, including the Resident Evil 4 remake. Furthermore, the majority of their leaks about various games have proven to be true.

If Dusk Golem's information about Resident Evil 9 turns out to be accurate as well, Capcom might soon release a brief announcement teaser for the game, possibly by the end of this year.

Resident Evil 9 and Code Veronica remake might be the next Resident Evil projects

RE 9 isn't the only one causing excitement, with the Code Veronica Remake also generating a lot of buzz. Even before the release of the RE 4 remake, devoted fans of the original game were already displaying their interest. These die-hard franchise enthusiasts have been vocal about their desire for the next remake project, Code Veronica. Recently, Capcom conducted a poll asking fans to vote for the next remake, and the results were both surprising and expected.

A majority of the participants voted in favor of Code Veronica. This outcome has further heightened the anticipation for its remake. Currently, publishers prioritize fans' preferences to maintain and expand their fan base. The recent survey conducted by Capcom is a commendable move, and it would be wonderful if they consider the public's input regarding the Code Veronica Remake.

In addition to revealing the release date for RE 9, Dusk Golem has also indicated that Capcom has plans to unveil a significant project this year. Redditors have already begun speculating about what this project might be, with some suggesting it could be the next installment in the Monster Hunter series or a remake of Code Veronica.

Others have even speculated about the possibility of a RE 5 remake, which seems plausible given Capcom's recent focus on remakes. However, it's worth noting that in terms of the series chronology, Code Veronica actually comes before RE 4.

Fans spotted Ethan in this scene (Image via Capcom)

Rumors were circulating about RE 9, and speculations even surfaced about the game's potential title, possibly being called Apocalypse. A well-known YouTuber, Residence of Evil, created a detailed video explaining leaks from 4Chan that shed light on the concept of the next RE title. According to Residence of Evil, the upcoming game could serve as a continuation of Ethan Winter's Saga and might be the grand finale of his storyline.

This speculation gains some credibility because, in the Rose DLC, keen-eyed fans spotted someone who resembled Ethan at the end, hinting at his potential return. If these rumors prove true, fans could witness a thrilling plot where Rose, Ethan, and the beloved franchise character Chris join forces to confront their latest threat.