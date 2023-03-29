Resident Evil 4 remake ending explained

The Resident Evil 4 remake visually overhauls the original title while delivering a slightly different story and ending. The game features characters like Luis, Merchant, and Ada, along with several others, adding context to each of them while considering the previous remakes.

The Resident Evil 4 remake ending unravels slightly differently from the original and attempts to wrap up the saga in a more positive light. Players must, however, note that the majority of the game sticks to its roots and only ever deviates towards the end. Players will even notice a newly added scene featuring Ada.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Viewer discretion is advised.

Demystifying Resident Evil 4 remake ending

The final showdown in the Resident Evil 4 remake takes place against Osmund Saddler in the facility area. This occurs after the revelation that Krauser has kidnapped Ashley. The boss fight is similar to the one in the original, requiring players to damage Saddler’s eyes when he is in mutated form.

Players can refer to this guide on how to easily defeat the final boss, Osmund Saddler. The boss fight unravels in two phases and players must use all their firepower and upgraded weapons to inflict damage on him until Ada assists Leon by handing him the rocket launcher.

The fight concludes after firing the rocket launcher at Osmund and he withers away after dropping the parasite vial beside Leon. However, Ada picks it up before Leon does and walks towards the chopper, saying that she and Luis Serra had an arrangement. She turns around and hints at Leon to join her but he refuses. While the chopper is in the air, she hurls a key at him.

Leon and Ashley escape the facility in the game while dodging enemies and eventually using a jetski which players must drive. Leon uses the key that Ada gave him to start the jetski and leave the island with Ashley. After a final dialog exchange between the two, the scene ends with them riding away with the sunrise in the backdrop.

The conclusion of the Resident Evil 4 remake then transitions to Ada in the chopper speaking with Albert Wesker. The cutscene depicts the latter sitting in front of a large monitor. Ada bluntly enquires about Wesker’s plan for the parasite sample, to which he metaphorically replies saying it is for ushering in a new dawn with billions of people as casualties.

Ada then walks up to the pilot and aims her gun at him, commanding him to change the course of the chopper. This concludes the story of the Resident Evil 4 Remake and hints that Ada disagrees with Wesker and is not in favor of unleashing the parasite. This is a stark contrast from the ending in the original game back in 2005.

The ending paints a positive picture of Ada and wants players to believe that she has her own motives but is not willing to let humanity suffer Albert Wesker’s unidimensional desire for chaos.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a robust survival horror game that adeptly balances its horror elements with action sequences, puzzle-solving sections, and numerous collectibles that can be sold to the Merchant to acquire Pesetas, the in-game currency.

Players can engage in multiple boss fights throughout their quest to rescue Ashley from the clutches of infected villagers, cults, and other creatures in the game. Those still unsure about delving into it can check out our team’s review of this survival horror gem.

