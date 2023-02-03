Dead Space remake original vs secret ending: Which is canon?

The Dead Space remake is more than just a visual overhaul of the original. It features many improved game mechanics, side quests, and even a secret ending that wasn't a part of the original Dead Space back in 2008. Fans are ecstatic at its inclusion since it explains the significant gaps between the original game and the sequel.

To experience the secret ending, players must play the game for a second time on New Game Plus. For the game's second run, Issac must collect twelve marker fragments. After collecting them all, players must head to the Captain's Quarters and place them on the pedestals of a shrine.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Dead Space remake. Viewer discretion is advised.

The secret ending in the Dead Space remake is technically canon

The original ending in the Dead Space remake begins at the end of Chapter 11. Issac is determined to take the red marker to planet Aegis VII. Players learn that mining the planet has unleashed a superior creature termed 'The Hive Mind.' The only solution to defeating it is by taking the red marker to the planet.

As part of this ultimate mission, Issac resolves to leave for Aegis VII along with Daniels, Kyne, and his wife, Nicole. This is the first turning point of the story. Players are shocked by the reveal that Daniels was pursuing the marker. The government tasked her to retrieve it. She also kills Kyne in the process of betrayal.

The red marker corrupts Issac (Image via EA Motive)

Nicole and Issac were separated during this sequence of events. However, they quickly reunited to stop Daniels from getting to Aegis VII. The husband-wife duo then successfully managed to get the red marker in place. In another twist, Nicole started to behave strangely and revealed to Issac that he had begun the event of 'Convergence.' Daniels reappeared and shed some light on the reality.

It was further revealed that Issac was under the influence of a red marker, and Nicole had been dead all along. The person assisting him and appearing to him as his wife is a different Hydroponics doctor. Amidst this chaos, the hive mind is still alive, but Issac manages to defeat it. In his escape shuttle, Issac sees his wife Nicole, and the game ends with her attacking Issac.

Dead Space remake secret ending

The secret ending involves playing the game on New Game Plus and collecting 12 marker fragments. In this playthrough, Issac doesn't realize that he is under the marker's influence. Instead, it expertly portrays Issac's descent into madness. He did escape the planet of Aegis VII. However, throughout the journey, he continues to interact with the illusion of his wife.

This is a significant distinction from the game's original ending. This conclusion aims to deliver a psychological scare in players' minds via Issac's disintegration. Issac's actions after the events of the game can be blamed on the marker's hold on his sanity.

This ending, despite being open-ended, explains the reasons for Issac's mental disarray in Dead Space 2. Fans are therefore hailing this secret ending as canon, which makes perfect sense considering the events in the sequel.

EA Motive intended to have this alternate conclusion to bridge the gap between the two games. The original Dead Space ending didn't gel with the story in the sequel. The remake's secret ending successfully irons out this gap, and fans are lauding this take on Issac's descent.

The Dead Space remake comprises unique weapons that help players escape many scary scenarios. There are hidden areas to explore in the wrecked mining ship. Players must collect resources like credits, ammo, supplies, and med packs to stay alive while fighting the necromorphs. The game also features some awe-inspiring spacewalking sections.

The title is a welcoming game for newcomers to the series as it boasts many accessibility options like colorblind mode, skipping gory scenes, and more. Since the secret ending ties into the sequel, fans are optimistic that a Dead Space 2 remake to be on the cards. The title's success and positive reviews are major precursors for EA Motive to consider a sequel.

