How to complete Dead Space remake side mission You Are Not Authorized?

The Dead Space remake pits players against creepy creatures that have infested the USG Ishimura mining ship. Issac, the game’s protagonist, investigates incidents that unravel the mystery piece by piece. Certain areas in the Dead Space remake are locked by a Master Override clearance.

Players can acquire this highest level of security clearance by completing a side quest called "You Are Not Authorized." One can initiate this mission by interacting with Hammond in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent. Its successful completion depends on finding seven rigs scattered around the mining ship. Once players collect them all, they must return to the terminal to craft the Master Override.

Finding all rigs and completing the You Are Not Authorized side mission in Dead Space remake

You can initiate this side quest when Issac reunites with Hammond in the Captain’s Nest. To craft a Master Override, you must find seven crew rigs and return to this location to do so.

One of the rigs can be found even before encountering Hammond. While exploring Hangar Bay in Chapter 2, you can pick up Overseer Voelkner's rig.

You will still have to find six more rigs of dead crew members, namely White, Holt, Dallas, Rousseau, Bailey, and Benson. These are scattered throughout USG Ishimura, and getting access to those spots requires security clearance of varied levels. You will get the last one in Chapter 10 of the Dead Space remake. Thus, there is no urgency to finish this quest.

The following are the locations of the six crew rigs:

First Officer White’s rig

You can acquire this rig during a spacewalk mission towards the end of Chapter 4. This involves Issac calibrating the ADS cannon and bringing it online. You can spot a corpse alongside one of the cannons, evident by the purple glow around it.

Lt. Commander Holt's rig

You can get your hands on this rig during Chapter 6. It is located in the Hydroponics area. You will encounter a lot of necromorph tissue in this spot. Issac must clear these by shooting them down.

This will lead you to a crossroads, make sure you take the path on the left. Clearing the overgrowth in this area will present you with Holt’s rig.

Mining Supervisor Dallas' rig

You won't have to go look for this one on your own. Finding Dallas’ rig is part of the mission in Chapter 7, "Into The Void." You will require his authorization code to launch the tubes.

The trail leads you to the processing area of the Mining Deck. This is a zero gravity spot, and after getting rid of the anomalies, you can head to the control room to fetch Dallas’ rig.

Chief Engineer Rosseau's rig

Acquiring the previous rig gives you a level three security clearance in Dead Space remake. You can leverage this to access the room containing Rossueau’s rig. This involves a bit of backtracking to the Engineering area of the ship.

You will come across a locked door near the area where you got the Flamethrower. With your new level of clearance, you can unlock this door and get Rosseau’s rig.

Comms Officer Bailey's rig

This rig can be collected in Chapter 8 of Dead Space remake. Head to the Bridge area and find the Comms control room. You will find a door on the left side. Feel free to enter and fetch Bailey’s rig that is beside his corpse.

Tram Supervisor Benson's rig

This is the final rig you need to unlock the Master Override. You will get this chance in the latter part of the game in Chapter 10.

Once you receive access to the Tram Tunnel, enter it and keep an eye on the purple glow that appears on the right side. This is of Benson’s rig.

The mission is still incomplete. After acquiring all the crew rigs, make your way back to the Captain’s Nest, where you began this side quest. Upon interaction with the terminal, you will get a Master Override. Take advantage of this highest level of security clearance and loot all the containers and lockers that were once inaccessible.

The Dead Space remake provides players with weapons, tools, and upgrades to fend off necromorphs. If the difficulty is too steep, one can always tone it down, as there are five options to choose from.

The title is the perfect opportunity for newcomers to the franchise to finally dip their toes in a tension-fueled quest for survival. Dead Space remake is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes