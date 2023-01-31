How to unlock "Locked" Room Doors in Dead Space remake

Dead Space remake is a labyrinth for players to explore. The veterans are aware of the claustrophobic corridors, the intricately complex machinery, and the creepy creatures in the Dead Space franchise. Players will come across certain doors that welcome them with a red "Locked" sign.

One can unlock these doors by interacting with a power source. It has a purple-colored glow that can be spotted from a distance. Players will have to explore the area around the door to look for it. Some of them even have a trail of wires that lead to the location of the power source.

Unlocking locked doors in Dead Space remake

Certain doors require a security clearance and are completely separate from the locked doors. You can spot the difference from their tag as the ones to be unlocked by a power source display a ‘Locked’ sign. You must look for a purple power source as soon as you encounter such doors.

You might even come across unlockable doors that require powering up their circuit breakers. These are very easy to locate as they have thick wires with red tint visible from a distance. Rerouting power to these breakers is enough to unlock them.

Some sources are quite far from the door, so you will have to explore every nook and cranny around that area. Once you locate the source that is approachable, melee it with your weapon to unlock the door.

Some of these sources won't be within your reach. These purple-colored switches are in the distance and visible through certain crevices or broken windows. Go ahead and shoot the obstacles and eventually the purple power source to unlock the desired door.

The Dead Space remake does an amazing job of hiding certain supplies, ammo, and credits in inaccessible areas. You must leverage Issac’s Kinesis ability to scramble objects that potentially block the source hidden behind them. In this process, you can also earn some much-needed resources that can help you get out of sticky situations.

Jacob Geller @yacobg42 Most exciting bit of the Dead Space remake for me is that kinesis has been upgraded to the Dead Space 2 model. I'm not using ammo unless I absolutely have to. Most exciting bit of the Dead Space remake for me is that kinesis has been upgraded to the Dead Space 2 model. I'm not using ammo unless I absolutely have to. https://t.co/UNNppoNxoU

Despite being a linear game, you will always find something hidden in the secret areas of USG Ishirmura. Unlocking doors can land you in some resource-rich rooms.

The locked doors are also easy to spot due to the red tint of their sign. You can sell the extra resources acquired during exploration and buy essential items like ammo or weapon upgrades from the in-game store.

The type of doors locked by security clearance levels hide many items. It is worth your time to acquire all the clearance levels in the Dead Space remake. There are three security clearance levels.

These doors can be encountered early in the game before getting any clearance level. You must mentally take note of the location and return to it later.

Master Override is the topmost clearance level you can obtain in the game. You can even find chests locked by this security measure. Gaining access to this involves a side quest called "You are not authorized." This is a lengthy mission that will take you across the whole ship, collecting all the crew rigs.

The security clearance mechanic is a new addition to this franchise. It is a neat way of making players explore the game without imposing any penalty for missing them. Unlocking doors is not necessary apart from the ones connected to the story progression.

The Dead Space remake is a welcoming title for newcomers as it comes bundled with five difficulty options ranging from the easiest Story level to the nail-bitingly hard Impossible mode.

The game rewards veteran players who manage to complete the latter mode. Fans can tweak the gameplay with accessibility options like aim assist, skipping gory scenes, etc.

It has a secret ending, so players must experience the Dead Space remake in its entirety. The ending has fueled much speculation amongst fans regarding a sequel. The title is a robust overhaul both visually and technically. The game's mechanics complement the narrative well and convey Issac’s desperation convincingly.

