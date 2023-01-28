What is Security Clearance in Dead Space remake and how to upgrade it?

The Dead Space remake is out right now, bringing the iconic 2008 survivor-horror classic to a brand new audience. It retains the fundamental gameplay, narrative, and atmosphere of the original, much to fans' delight. However, developer EA Motive has also introduced a number of improvements and changes to the game's design to make it the best Dead Space experience yet. One of these alterations is the inclusion of a Security Clearance system.

Unlike the original game, which was a fairly linear affair, Dead Space remake's setting of the USG Ishimura is a tad more expansive. This allows for backtracking between areas with relative ease. However, progression is barred depending on the level of Security Clearance possessed by the protagonist Isaac Clarke.

Here's how Security Clearance works in Dead Space remake

❤️‍🩹🗡 Poko. Croko Arc 🗡❤️‍🩹 @PaladinPoko I'm in love with the Dead Space remake so far.



It looks so good.



I think the security clearance upgrades are really cool and promotes exploration.



I love the new weapon and suit upgrade paths at the Bench.



There are three levels to the Security Clearances in the game, and you need not worry about missing out on any of them. This is because all three can be obtained via natural story progression. Here is where you will find each of them:

Level 1: The first one is obtained early on, in Chapter 2. You will get it in the Morgue area on the Medical Deck after picking up the Captain's Rig.

Level 2: Find this one in Chapter 4. It will be granted to you after you speak with Hammond on the Bridge Deck. This is located in the Captain's Nest Area.

Level 3: The final Security Clearance can be found in Chapter 7. You can spot it with Dallas' Rig in the Mining Deck sector.

With the final clearance level granted, players are free to explore every nook and cranny of the richly detailed USG Ishimura. Their main function is to allow Isaac to move through various levels of the ship. In addition to trudging the story along, they will also allow access to more upgrades and resources that were previously out of reach. These can be used to unlock new items for Isaac. This is crucial in making him stronger against the terrifying alien threat.

What is Dead Space remake about?

Acting as a remake of the first installment in the cherished survival horror franchise from EA, this new entry enhances Isaac Clarke's debut journey for a modern audience. Built from the ground up for current-gen consoles and PC, Canadian studio EA Motive has reanimated everything in a new light.

From high-end visuals amplifying the gore and spook factor the series is known for to quality-of-life improvements found in the franchise's later installments — as well as new additions in terms of content — there is much to enjoy here for fans revisiting the setting of the USG Ishimura.

As a third-person shooter, players will explore the derelict spaceship as part of a rescue team responding to a distress call. Unfortunately, tragedy has struck, with most denizens aboard being turned into mutated, blood-thirsty corpses known as the Necromorphs. Armed with a robust arsenal of weapons, protagonist Isaac Clarke must brave the ship's haunted corridors and hallways to unravel the cause behind the chaotic situation.

Dead Space remake is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms and was released on January 27, 2023.

