The Dead Space remake was released on January 27, 2023, worldwide to well-deserved acclaim. The remake is a complete, faithful re-creation of the 2008 classic in the Frostbite Engine, allowing for updated visuals and gameplay designs that made it the definitive way to play Dead Space.

While the base game ran decently enough on both consoles and PC, a range of visual artifacts and muddy visuals kept it from looking its best. Thankfully, publishers Electronic Arts and developers Motive Studio have just released a new patch to address these issues.

Note: Minor spoilers for the game will follow. Discretion is advisable.

The new update 1.003 for the Dead Space remake promises fixes to graphical issues on Steam and PlayStation 5

Updates that address fixes to graphical issues have been pushed live to Steam and PS5. Updates for the EA app and Xbox are both in progress and should arrive within the week or sooner. Hey, #DeadSpace players!Updates that address fixes to graphical issues have been pushed live to Steam and PS5. Updates for the EA app and Xbox are both in progress and should arrive within the week or sooner. Hey, #DeadSpace players!Updates that address fixes to graphical issues have been pushed live to Steam and PS5. Updates for the EA app and Xbox are both in progress and should arrive within the week or sooner.

As confirmed by a tweet from EA Help, an update has been pushed for both the PlayStation 5 console and Steam for PC that aims to fix the various graphical bugs plaguing the title since launch. Players can download the update when writing this article, which is a couple of hundred megabytes.

Unfortunately, Motive Studio has yet to release any changelog for the update. Still, based on several reports, it seems like the Variable Rate Shading (VRS) option is no longer enforced post-patch on PC - players can now toggle the setting on or off and enjoy a crisper image when using upscaling techniques such as DLSS and FSR 2.0.

A patch for the Xbox Series X/S and EA App on PC is also in development and is expected to be released within the end of the week.

Players can also expect a series of further updates to fine-tune the experience.

What is the Dead Space Remake?

The Dead Space remake was developed as a single-player survival horror title that would be faithful to the original 2008 title while making new changes and additions as much as possible to augment the experience. Players take control of engineer Issac Clarke as they board the USG Ishimura and face off against the abominations infesting the ship.

Gamers can expect a complete visual overhaul, bringing the remake in line with modern AAA releases while adding several gameplay improvements.

Some significant gameplay improvements include incorporating the zero gravity sections from the sequel into the remake and changing the map design of the USG Ishimura to a complete, interconnected series of levels instead of different levels broken up by a tram as the loading screen.

Indeed, this particular remake succeeds in being faithful to the original while making necessary improvements to attract a new generation of players while surprising veterans of the franchise as well. It is shaping to be one of the best survival horror games of the year.

