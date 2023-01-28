6 best ways to earn credits in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake is finally here and fans can step into the shoes of Isaac Clarke by exploring the stranded ship, USG Ishimura. The game’s visuals are remade from the ground up and bring the dreaded corridors to life. To survive the onslaught of necromorphs, players must possess the best tools in their arsenal.

Credits are a form of currency in Dead Space that can be used to even the odds. These can be earned from defeated enemies, breaking the boxes scattered around the ship, selling some items, and more. One cannot underestimate the use of purchasing ammo, RIGs (these upgrade Isaac’s suit), and nodes. These can be bought from the in-game store using credits.

Exploring 6 methods to collect credits in Dead Space remake

Though you will be busy fending off the monsters in the Dead Space remake, it will pay off to explore the USG Ishimura. You will need to have credits in your wallet if you wish to upgrade Isaac’s suit and have sufficient ammo in your inventory.

You can earn credits in the following ways:

1) Break the boxes

Breakable boxes give credits and ammo (Image via EA Motive)

You will find certain breakable boxes in the many rooms of the USG Ishimura. Make sure you break them all whenever you spot them. It will cost you a few minutes of your exploration time but the rewards are worth it.

Apart from credits, you can also receive ammo. Thus, your efforts won't go unrewarded and you will always have some extra currency to purchase a desired item.

2) Keep an eye on the floor

Credits also can found on the floor (Image via EA Motive)

The stranded ship is filled with dark rooms and hidden secrets. Since Isaac can use a flashlight to illuminate such areas, use it to your advantage and explore every nook and cranny in the game.

You will most certainly find some stray credits lying on the floor. Staying vigilant around these hidden rooms can also grant you some spare ammo and help you get out of sticky situations.

3) Open the lockers

Open the lockers to find credits (Image via EA Motive)

You will come across many lockers in the game. Some have doors on them and can be opened easily while some are locked behind a security clearance.

Other lockers are opened by default and you will find credits in them as well. Then there are the footlockers too, which you need to closely watch out for. These can also be found in hidden rooms.

4) Sell some items

Sell items at the store (Image via EA Motive)

The Dead Space remake has some unique weapons but you may not wish to use them all. Therefore, you can sell their ammo to earn a lot of credits.

Do keep in mind that you must keep the guns in your inventory even if you are not using them. Otherwise, you won't be able to pick up thier ammo. There are some items as well that are specifically made to be sold at the store.

5) Loot from downed enemies

Stomp necromorphs to find more credits (Image via EA Motive)

Stomping is more than just an attack. You can also double-check a dead necromorph and it will surely pop out bits of credits, medical supplies, or ammo. This will yield a lot of the currency in the long run.

6) Make use of Kinesis

Isaac using the Kinesis ability (Image via EA Motive)

While exploring, you will stumble upon areas with boxes that are tucked away in unreachable corners. Feel free to leverage Isaac’s Kinesis ability to pull these items towards you and examine them closely. This trick will not only help in gaining some extra credits but also provide you with ammo and medical supplies.

The Dead Space remake features multiple difficulty options to give new players a chance to dip their toes in the franchise, and it has garnered a lot of praise for delivering on the promised scares. The visuals are also up to the mark and amp up the creep factor that slingshot the original Dead Space to cult status in the survival-horror genre.

The Dead Space remake was intended to deliver the best visual experience, which prompted EA Motive to release it exclusively on next-gen consoles and PC. This decision has paid off with flying colors as the game is genuinely scary, with an excellent sound design to complement the atmosphere.

Poll : 0 votes