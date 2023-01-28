Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 is one of the most popular options to play some of the latest AAA games with, including the Dead Space remake. The card is the cheapest RTX 30-series GPU in the market. Thus, it is no wonder that many gamers are pairing it with their budget rigs.
It is worth noting that the Dead Space remake is not a particularly well-optimized title. It struggles in 4K while running on an RTX 4090 at the highest settings. However, those willing to compromise a bit on visual quality can enjoy the title at up to 1440p on an RTX 3050.
Although the 50-class entry-level card is not among the best GPUs that money can buy, the performance it can provide well exceeds expectations. The best settings for maximum visual fidelity and framerates are listed below.
The RTX 3050 runs Dead Space remake surprisingly well
It has become a trend for video games to be poorly optimized upon launch these days, and the Dead Space remake is a victim of this issue as well. However, players using the latest silicon in the market need not worry about the problems.
Graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at best visual quality
Gamers will be surprised to know that the Dead Space remake runs pretty well at 1440p and 4K UHD on the RTX 3050. At this resolution, however, gamers will have to set the settings to High. However, the game runs at Ultra while playing at 1080p.
2160p UHD Medium
The 3050 can easily pump up to 40 FPS at 4K with the following settings applied:
- Video Options:
- Full Screen Mode: Full Screen
- Full Screen Device: Monitor 1
- Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160
- Refresh Rate: As per your preference
- Vertical Sync: Off
- High Dynamic Range: As per your preference
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Motion Blur: As per your preference
- Film Grain: As per your preference
- Color Blind Mode: None
- Color Blind Contrast: N/A
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target: N/A
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Balanced
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Light Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Resolution: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Depth of Field Quality: Low
1440p High
The best settings are listed below:
- Video Options:
- Full Screen Mode: Full Screen
- Full Screen Device: Monitor 1
- Full Screen Resolution: 2560x1440
- Refresh Rate: As per your preference
- Vertical Sync: Off
- High Dynamic Range: As per your preference
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Motion Blur: As per your preference
- Film Grain: As per your preference
- Color Blind Mode: None
- Color Blind Contrast: N/A
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target: N/A
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- TAA Quality: High
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Light Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Volumetric Resolution: High
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Depth of Field Quality: High
1080p Ultra
The best settings are listed below:
- Video Options:
- Full Screen Mode: Full Screen
- Full Screen Device: Monitor 1
- Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Refresh Rate: As per your preference
- Vertical Sync: Off
- High Dynamic Range: As per your preference
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Motion Blur: As per your preference
- Film Grain: As per your preference
- Color Blind Mode: None
- Color Blind Contrast: N/A
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target: N/A
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- TAA Quality: High
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Light Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Volumetric Resolution: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
- Depth of Field Quality: High
Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 for high framerates
Many gamers would want to play the game at 60 FPS or more. The RTX 3050 is quite capable of running the title at such high framerates without any hiccups.
However, they will have to turn the settings down to Medium and rely on upscaling technologies to achieve 70 to 80 FPS.
- Video Options:
- Full Screen Mode: Full Screen
- Full Screen Device: Monitor 1
- Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Refresh Rate: As per your preference
- Vertical Sync: Off
- High Dynamic Range: As per your preference
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Motion Blur: As per your preference
- Film Grain: As per your preference
- Color Blind Mode: None
- Color Blind Contrast: N/A
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target: N/A
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Balanced
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Light Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Resolution: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Depth of Field Quality: Low
Overall, the Dead Space remake runs quite well on the RTX 3050. Although players might have to compromise a bit on visual quality, an enjoyable experience is guaranteed.
