Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 is one of the most popular options to play some of the latest AAA games with, including the Dead Space remake. The card is the cheapest RTX 30-series GPU in the market. Thus, it is no wonder that many gamers are pairing it with their budget rigs.

It is worth noting that the Dead Space remake is not a particularly well-optimized title. It struggles in 4K while running on an RTX 4090 at the highest settings. However, those willing to compromise a bit on visual quality can enjoy the title at up to 1440p on an RTX 3050.

Although the 50-class entry-level card is not among the best GPUs that money can buy, the performance it can provide well exceeds expectations. The best settings for maximum visual fidelity and framerates are listed below.

The RTX 3050 runs Dead Space remake surprisingly well

It has become a trend for video games to be poorly optimized upon launch these days, and the Dead Space remake is a victim of this issue as well. However, players using the latest silicon in the market need not worry about the problems.

Graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at best visual quality

Gamers will be surprised to know that the Dead Space remake runs pretty well at 1440p and 4K UHD on the RTX 3050. At this resolution, however, gamers will have to set the settings to High. However, the game runs at Ultra while playing at 1080p.

2160p UHD Medium

The 3050 can easily pump up to 40 FPS at 4K with the following settings applied:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

1440p High

The best settings are listed below:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: High

1080p Ultra

The best settings are listed below:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 for high framerates

Many gamers would want to play the game at 60 FPS or more. The RTX 3050 is quite capable of running the title at such high framerates without any hiccups.

However, they will have to turn the settings down to Medium and rely on upscaling technologies to achieve 70 to 80 FPS.

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

Overall, the Dead Space remake runs quite well on the RTX 3050. Although players might have to compromise a bit on visual quality, an enjoyable experience is guaranteed.

