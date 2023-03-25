How to get Infinite Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Resident Evil 4 Remake features a lot of interesting weapons. Although ammo is scarce, players will often find themselves using an array of weapons to defeat numerous enemies and bosses that they face while trying to rescue Ashley and escape the village.

The Infinite Rocket Launcher is by far one of the best weapons in the game because, as the name suggests, it has an infinite supply of rockets. This quality makes the weapon a formidable force when confronting a room full of enemies. So how does one get this weapon in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Where to find the Infinite Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Unfortunately, you won't be able to pick up this weapon during your first playthrough of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Once you've completed the entire game, you can unlock the New Game+ mode.

When you start a fresh adventure in the New Game+ mode, you'll notice that the Merchant has now set up shop behind the Hunting Lodge. Upon approaching him, you'll see that he sells the Infinite Rocket Launcher. However, to purchase this weapon, you'll have to shell out a whopping 2,000,000 Pesetas.

It's unlikely that you'll have accumulated the money during just one playthrough, so you'll have to finish the game a second time to save up all that money. However, once you manage to purchase the weapon, you won't have to worry about boss fights anymore, because you will have an infinite number of rockets at your disposal.

That said, do keep in mind that if you use the Infinite Rocket Launcher, you won't be able to unlock the S+ rank along with some achievements during your playthrough in the Resident Evil 4 Remake because the weapon counts as a bonus weapon. If you're still gunning for harder achievements in the game, it's recommended to avoid using the Infinite Rocket Launcher.

Is there a regular variant of the Infinite Rocket Launcher in the Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Yes, the regular variant of the Infinite Rocket Launcher also exists in the game. Once you've made your way through the castle, you can purchase it from the Merchant. However, keep in mind that this Rocket Launcher has just one shot. So make sure you use it wisely.

There's also a free way to get the Rocket Launcher. Once you reach the final boss, Ada will hand you one, free of cost. You can use it immediately in the fight or keep it for later use in New Game+ mode. Either way, you'll still have one shot, so use it only when necessary.

