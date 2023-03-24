How long is the campaign for Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 Remake reconstructs the iconic survival-horror experience that wowed gamers back in the early 2000s. With this new tradition, developer Capcom has not held back on the content. As far as the core narrative is concerned, this is the complete RE4 package. The game follows Leon Kennedy as he searches for the US President's daughter, Ashley Graham, on familiar territory.

Many recognizable elements return, such as third-person, over-the-shoulder gameplay. However, there are new additions as well, like stealth and side-missions.

With the Resident Evil 4 remake being somewhat of a side grade in some ways, how does this affect its length? Is it more in line with the 2005 GameCube original, or is there more to it?

Players can expect to spend over a dozen hours completing the Resident Evil 4 remake

The average estimate for beating the campaign will take around 15-20 hours, including narrative and some exploration of side content. This puts it in line with the original game's length. Meanwhile, those who aim to rush through the story can do so in about 12 hours.

With that said, Capcom's latest remake could be a meaty game if players want it to be. Players will want to scour through every nook and cranny, unearth every collectible, read through every piece of text and evidence and collect all gear and weapons.

There are also upgrades to consider and, of course, achievements. The latter, in particular, should convince trophy hunters to spend extra time amidst the horrors Leon encounters in rural Spain.

As such, players should expect around 30 hours for a 100% completion rate. Additionally, multiple runs at harder difficulties and post-launch content can almost double the playtime. All things considered, survival-horror fans sure are getting their money's worth with the Resident Evil 4 remake.

What is the game about?

Resident Evil @RE_Games

The Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/uex8oprYrC

The Resident Evil 4 remake takes place after the events of 3, where US government agent Leon Kennedy is tasked with finding and rescuing the president's daughter.

Ashley has been kidnapped by a deadly cult known as Los Illuminados, and this journey takes the protagonist to a quaint town in rural Spain. Things are far worse than they seem as Leon stumbles upon the existence of the Plagas parasite, which has turned the villagers into mind-controlled hosts.

Aiming to uncover the mystery behind this phenomenon and bring the perpetrators to justice, Leon takes matters into his own hands. Gameplay is TPS fare that this installment popularized back in the day. Players must take down any hostile threats while exploring the semi-linear locales to progress.

As a survival horror game, resources like consumables and ammo will be limited, so players must proceed cautiously. Progression is often hindered by puzzles requiring logical thinking to solve and challenging boss fights.

The Resident Evil 4 remake was released on March 24, 2023. It is available on most major platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

