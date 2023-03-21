Fact Check: Is Resident Evil 4 remake on the Nintendo Switch?

Almost two decades later, Resident Evil 4 stands the test of time as one of the best horror games ever made. Created by Japanese developer Capcom, the fourth mainline installment in the iconic survival-horror franchise was made for the Nintendo GameCube.

Subsequent multiplatform ports later, we arrive at the much-awaited remake. It was recently released for PC and consoles. Built on the RE Engine, the latest title allows players to relive Leon Kennedy's terrifying adventure as he fights against the Las Plagas parasite.

Disappointingly, Resident Evil 4 remake is not available on the Nintendo Switch

Resident Evil 4 remake is only available on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. While it is by far the most ambitious RE Engine game from Capcom so far, the existence of a last-gen port shows its feasibility on older hardware; however, the point remains that no other titles from the series are on the handheld hybrid - not as native ports anyways.

Cloud Versions of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil Village are a thing on the Nintendo platform; however, these are non-native renditions that run on a PC. They are then streamed over the console via the internet and displayed on the screen with the Nintendo Switch controller for input. This means players will need a stable and fast connection for a solid cloud experience.

While the general consensus around Resident Evil titles as cloud versions on the Nintendo Switch has been good, others have not been as fortunate due to technical problems.

Then there is the fact that cloud versions are not a popular mode of play on the system either, with an overwhelming majority of players against the idea. This makes sense for ease-of-access, preservation, and reliability purposes, but looking at past trends, a potential rendition of Resident Evil 4 remake on Switch would be cloud-based too.

Of course, this could change with the rumored Nintendo Switch successor in the future. Considering how the original game was ported to multiple platforms, the remake might follow suit.

What about the original Resident Evil 4 game?

The classic title is available on the Nintendo Switch. It was released in 2019 and is the complete package in a portable format. The game targets 900p when docked and about 600p when handheld; however, it is based on the PlayStation 4 rendition and similarly targets 60 FPS. Gameplay-wise, it is a third-person shooter with an over-the-shoulder camera.

Players explore various locales and take down mutated threats with an arsenal of weapons while also scrounging for resources. The same basic formula is included in the critically acclaimed remake; however, clear upgrades like cutting-edge visuals and new additions like parrying, stealth, and more make it a worthwhile revisit.

