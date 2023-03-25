How to get and use Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Spinel is a special currency that players will come across in the world of Resident Evil 4 Remake. They can use this currency to purchase special equipment and upgrades from vendors. Since these aren't regular currency, their supply is limited, meaning there are only a handful of ways in which Spinels can be earned. Here's a quick rundown on how to get these Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake and their usage.

How to earn Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The easiest way to earn Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake is to complete blue poster requests. These posters can be found close to the Merchant and require players to complete a specific task in the game. These tasks range from killing a specific enemy type, or even shooting marked blue medallions during a certain level.

Once players have completed the request, they will need to return to the Merchant to collect their reward. Players will also come across a few mini-bosses and bosses who drop Spinels once they're defeated, but these enemies aren't too many in number.

How to use Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Since it's a currency, purchasing equipment and upgrades is the only way to use Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, there is a specific set of items that can be purchased with this currency. Here's a list of everything that players can purchase:

Weapons and attachments

Punisher Handgun: 5 Spinels

Matilda handgun: 10 Spinels

Matilda stock: 12 Spinels

Laser sight: 10 Spinels

High-power scope: 7 Spinels

TMP stock: 8 Spinels

Red9 stock: 9 Spinels

Treasure maps

Village treasure map: 1 Spinel

Island treasure map: 3 Spinels

Castle treasure map: 3 Spinels

Attache cases

Black Attache case (buffs L resource drop rates): 8 Spinels

Leather Attache case (buffs red herb drop rates): 12 Spinels

Gemstones

Yellow diamond: 3 Spinels

Red Beryl: 4 Spinels

Resources

Yellow herb: 3 Spinels

Gunpowder x10: 2 Spinels

Exclusive Upgrade Ticket: 30 Spinels

Exclusive Upgrade Ticket: 40 Spinels

Treasure

Elegant Mask: 2 Spinels

Chalice of Atonement: 3 Spinels

Gold token: 3 Spinels

These are all the items that players will be able to purchase using Spinels at the Merchant. However, they must remember that not everything will be available at the same time.

This list should also help players decide which items they'd want to purchase and the ones they would want to avoid. Given that Spinels are a limited currency, one should plan out the upgrades they wish to acquire in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

For example, the most valuable items on this list are the Exclusive Upgrade Tickets. There will be two instances during which they'll be available at the Merchant. Using these tickets, players will be able to unlock the highest available upgrade for a specific weapon without tuning it completely.

Poll : 0 votes