5 tips for getting started in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake brings a new form of terror to a modern audience. As a ground-up remake of the iconic GameCube classic, this new reimagining features many surprises and polishes the innovative formula established by the 2004 title. Fans who enjoyed the classic will find it worth revisiting. But what about newcomers?

Those unfamiliar with the game and others returning to face the Las Plagas parasite years later should be well prepared for the perilous journey ahead. As such, here are some tips for players.

5 things to know before getting started with Resident Evil 4 remake

1) Preserve ammo as much as possible

The Resident Evil 4 remake is a survival-horror game through and through. As such, it places an emphasis on a conservative playstyle. Ammo is scarce, and running out can put players in precarious situations. Players should preserve ammo for more powerful weapons like shotguns or even the rare rocket launcher while sticking to basic weapons like pistols for most engagements.

Even then, it is advisable to stun regular enemies with a pistol shot in the leg and move in for a melee takedown. Do so only when possible, as foes can spawn in large numbers, overwhelming Leon easily. It is also possible to parry enemy attacks with a knife, which can be handy.

2) Outsmart the AI at every step

Players will encounter many deadly creatures throughout the remake, ranging from shambling villagers to terrifying Regenerators. However, Leon also has a few new tricks up his sleeve. For one, he can stealth with a dedicated crouch button, allowing players to take out isolated enemies to thin out the herd. Also, always be aware of Leon and his foes' positioning.

Enemies are more prone to grabbing the protagonist in the Resident Evil 4 remake, so get out of harm's way quickly and strike back since dumbfounded enemies are more vulnerable. Additionally, players can bait hostiles, such as luring them towards traps set up in the open. You can even make enemies kill their own, as is the case with the intimidating Chainsaw Man's powerful attacks.

3) Explore every nook and cranny

To survive the ordeals in the Resident Evil 4 remake, players will need every bit of help they can get. Since this is a solo endeavor, Leon can only rely on his arsenal of weapons and items. Many weapons and side missions can be found organically throughout the game, so carefully combing each area is required.

Thorough exploration can earn players resources used for crafting. Additionally, they can find valuables, like money and treasures. Players can use money to purchase items and upgrades, while treasures can be sold for more cash. Note that treasures are stackable, so only sell them when players have all the necessary components. All of this can be done at the Merchant's shop.

4) Visit the Merchant frequently to check out his wares

If there is one thing Resident Evil 4 is synonymous with, it has to be the mysterious yet charismatic Merchant. He also runs a shop in the remake and sells various wares, from consumables to weapons. It is advisable to save money on upgrades since players spend a lot of time battling various evils.

Pay special attention to the knife's condition as it will degrade with each attack on hostiles.

Players must also ensure that their weapons are well-rounded in terms of upgrades and stocked enough with ammo. Carry different weapons for both medium-long and short attacks. Some foes can attack from a long distance, while others will stop at nothing to mow the player down.

The shotgun is a must-have weapon thanks to its great stopping power at close range. Also, upgrade the Attache Case carrying capacity to carry more items and weapons.

5) Multitask with Ashley

Many segments of the Resident Evil 4 remake will see players escorting an AI-controlled Ashley Graham. She has been overhauled in many areas, like not having a health bar anymore, so players need not waste herbs on her.

She can also be commanded to either stick close to Leon or follow from a distance. However, she does not remain stationary, which could be an issue when enemies try to take her away or attack her since she cannot defend herself.

Players must protect her at every turn because she can be downed and will need reviving. Players can keep track of Ashley's status via a white icon on the bottom right corner of the screen. More importantly, though, they must sharpen their wits and reflexes to ensure she stays safe at all costs.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

