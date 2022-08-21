Why Merchant deserves more screen space in upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake 

The Resident Evil series has provided horror fans with a seminal experience thanks to its plethora of compelling characters, intimidating bosses, and terrifying features.

Despite brimming with intriguing and mysterious aspects, fans of the Resident Evil series are driven to uncover all the secrets and revelations. In that regard, the Merchant stands out as one of the most enigmatic and beloved figures in the narrative.

Debuting in Resident Evil 4, his peculiar appearance and sales pitches instantly drew a lot of interest. Coupled with that, he even produced a unique element, much to fans' delight.

The Merchant makes multiple appearances in the village, castle, and island in the original game, and each one has left players puzzled. Although a master of weapons, he received little screen time in the story and his efforts were limited to selling goods. However, the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake could make amends.

Giving Merchant more screen time will enhance suspense in Resident Evil 4 Remake

According to the developers, the upcoming remake will incorporate a minor narrative tweak but retain the same ethos as the original. The history of the outbreak in Las Plagas, along with the characters' origins may have influenced this little modification. In that regard, the Merchant's role in the remake can be expanded by having him serve as the story's narrator.

Merchant’s introduction in the original game lacked description and impact. He identified himself to Leon as a total stranger who was only there for business. It would be more entertaining to see Merchant explain the outbreak's history to Leon and unveil those who caused the massacre. More gamers, both new and old, will be interested in that avenue.

Many still don't understand the purpose of the Merchant, therefore introducing a separate quest for him will add gravity and substance to his contribution. This will also clarify his goals and objectives in the game. Another approach Capcom may employ is have him help Leon throughout the narrative.

Although his intentions are unclear, he always turns up when required. Possessing a variety of guns and ammo, he always welcomes players with a pleasant drawl.

Upon being shot, he simply reappears elsewhere later, suggesting that he may be invincible as well. Every time he appears, the game's overall unnerving atmosphere abruptly shifts to a more laid-back one, further boosting players' intrigue.

In the end, Capcom will decide how to alter the story of the original game using the Merchant. Players who wish to delve a little deeper into the franchise may be excited by all this information.

Resident Evil 4 Remake release date

The long-awaited remake of the iconic RE 4 has been officially confirmed by Capcom. The functionality of the original, as well as several of its classic moments, is expected to be reimagined and improved upon. The game will arrive on March 24, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul