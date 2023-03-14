Resident Evil 4 remake: Trophy list leaked prior to launch

Resident Evil 4 remake's full launch is set for March 24 and according to reports, trophies in the game have already been leaked. The information came to the limelight when a Resetera user named Temtasic Muns compiled a list of achievements and trophies.

Resident Evil 4 remake has already taken the internet by storm and fans cannot wait for the release date to arrive. The original is still considered to be the best title of the entire Resident Evil franchise till date and the revealed trophy list has given a further look at how much the graphically improved game is going to offer.

This article will cover every leaked trophy in Resident Evil 4 remake.

Note: This article contains spoilers as the description of the trophies provides a lot of information about certain areas and bosses. Players who want to have a spoiler-free experience should not continue reading.

Leaked trophies and descriptions of Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake contains 40 different achievements that can be completed throughout the game. The list of trophies are as follows:

Knife Basics - Parry at least one enemy with a knife. My Preferred Place - Upgrade a weapon once. A Masterpiece - Get an exclusive upgrade for a weapon. Nice One, Stranger! - Complete the Merchant's request at least once. Talk About Near-Death Experience! - Rescue Ashley from the enemy while she is being carried away. Revolt Against the Revolting - Destroy one Clockwork Castellan. Harpoon Hurler - Defeat Del Lago. Grilled Big Cheese - Vanquish Bitores Méndez. Wave Goodbye, Right Hand - Defeat the Verdugo. No Thanks, Bro! - Demolish Ramón Salazar. You Used to Be a Good Guy - Vanquish Jack Krauser. You're Small Time! - Defeat Osmund Saddler. Shield Your Eyes - Take down 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade. Never Heard It Coming - Defeat a Garrador using only knives. Two Bugs, One Stone - Assassinate 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet. You Talk Too Much! - Toss a grenade into Ramón Salazar's mouth. Overkill - Take down a Zealot using a cannon. Hope You Like Thrill Rides! - Survive both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage. Capacity Compliance - Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping even once. Smooth Escape - Escape on the water scooter without losing health. Astute Appraiser - Sell a treasure for at least 100000 Pesetas. Bandit - Acquire every treasure indicated on the Village treasure map within a single playthrough. Raider - Obtain each and every treasure indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough. Burglar - Get all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough. Gun Fanatic - Collect every weapon. Jack of All Trades - Complete Merchant's every request. Revolution Wind-Up - Destroy all Clockwork Castellans. Promising Agent - Complete the main story on at least Standard mode. Mission Accomplished S+ - Complete the main story on at least Standard mode along with an S+ rank. Proficient Agent - Complete the main story on at least Hardcore mode. S+ Rank Investigator - Complete the main story in at least Hardcore mode with S+ rank. Peerless Agent - Complete the main story in Professional mode. Sprinter - Complete the main story in less than 8 hours. Frugalist - Complete the main story without using any recovery item. Minimalist - Use only knives and handguns to complete the main story using including specific battles. Silent Stranger - Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant. Amateur Shooter - Complete a game at the shooting range. Real Deadeye - Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range. Trick Shot - Destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with a single shot. Cuz Boredom Kills Me - Unlock every trophy Resident Evil 4 Remake.

It is also recommended for players to note that every time information is leaked, it may not always be accurate, and the initial release of Resident Evil 4 remake may feature changes to the trophy list.

