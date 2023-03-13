How to locate secret weapons in Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo

Capcom recently released a particular version of the Resident Evil 4 remake called Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, which features a variety of different weapons and facilitates customization. This offering has various secrets hidden in almost plain sight, and recently gamers have started to find them.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and it is set to release on 24 March 2023. This title features a lot of graphical improvements over the original game but maintains its familiar gameplay mechanics to inspire nostalgia. That said, this article will focus on Resident Evil 4's Chainsaw Demo and help gamers find secret weapons in this game.

TMP Sub-Machine Gun and Kitchen Lnife are two secret weapons available in Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo

Although the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo offers an experience that lasts no longer than 20 mins, this did not stop developers from hiding some secrets and weapons in it.

The acquisition process of secret items — the TMP Sub-Machine Gun and Kitchen knife — requires a sacrifice. You must un-equip and discard every weapon that is available in the inventory to be able to initiate the procedure of acquiring those aforementioned weapons; the gates to a relevant barn will remain closed unless you follow this step.

More instructions for acquiring both secret items in Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo are as follows:

Discard every item in the inventory including herbs. While entering the village, perform crouch and take the path toward the right. Slowly proceed toward the barn while avoiding attention from the walking woman. Enter using the gate and look to your left to notice a well with a ladder. Climb down and you will see a chest. Open the chest to receive the TMP Sub-Machine Gun. Some barrels will be present beside the chest. Break them to receive the Kitchen Knife. Climb up the ladder to continue through the journey.

The TMP Sub-Machine Gun is very powerful against the main boss of the demo, a foe that uses a chainsaw, and can knock him down with a few hits. It can hold up to 50 bullets and stays in the inventory of players permanently.

Although there is no real use of the Kitchen Knife in the demo, it may come in handy when performing certain actions or killing enemies when the Resident Evil 4 remake officially comes out.

