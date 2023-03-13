All Resident Evil 4 remake voice actors

Voice actors play an essential role in the success of a video game, as they can amplify the experience it provides, and this is no different when it comes to Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake. This title will officially be released on March 24, 2023.

The original Resident Evil 4 is a fan-favorite title in the Resident Evil franchise because of its excellent storyline, graphics, and gameplay features, which were regarded as beyond impressive when this title came out.

Unfortunately, the remake will alter certain things associated with the 2005 title. For instance, the upcoming game will not feature most actors from the original offering. However, the developers seem to have found good replacements. This article will list every voice actor in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Every voice actor in Resident Evil 4 remake

The list of every English voice actor that has made the RE4 remake's gameplay more immersive includes these names:

English voice actors

Nick Apostolides - Leon S. Kennedy

Lily Gao - Ada Wong

Connor Fogarty - Albert Wesker

Nicole Tompkins - Ashley Graham

Cari-Hiroyuki Tagawa - Bitores Mendez

Yu Sugimoto - Ingred Hunnigan

Salvador Serrano- Luis Sera

Shigeru Chiba - Merchant

Joe Thomas - President Graham

Japanese voice actors

Here are the Japanese voice actors Capcom's RE4 remake, along with the characters they play:

Toshiyuki Morikawa - Leon S. Kennedy

Akari Kito - Ashley Graham

Junko Minagawa - Ada Wong

Takeshi Oba - Bitores Mendez

Kengo Tsujii - Jack Krauser

Hôchû Ôtsuka - Osmund Saddler

Cho - Ramon Salazar

Yu Sugimoto - Ingrid Hunnigan

Kenjirô Tsuda - Luis Sera

The game has been directed by Yasuhiro Anpo with the help of Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, whose efforts went into producing this title. The recently released demo has received a lot of love from fans, as it has managed to meet their expectations. However, players might encounter a few bugs and optimization issues when running the title on lower-end systems in this game version. That said, the problems will likely be removed by the time this title is launched in its entirety.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is expected to provide 15-20 hours of gameplay when completing the main storyline without focusing too much on the collectibles and exploration. However, for those who want to explore every area of the map, as well as unlock every achievement, the gameplay time can extend up to 31 hours. This was recently revealed by producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is currently available for pre-purchase in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4.

