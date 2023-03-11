All Resident Evil 4 Remake characters revealed so far

The Resident Evil 4 remake's release date of March 24 is inching closer, with this title set to feature iconic characters that fans know and love. Leon Kennedy, a beloved entity from the franchise, is the game's protagonist and has to rescue Ashley Graham.

Over the course of several trailers, Capcom has sneakily revealed some characters that are going to be a part of the Resident Evil 4 remake. They include Ada Wong, Luis Sera, Bitores Méndez, Osmund Saddler, Ramon Salazar, Ingrid Hunnigan, Jack Krauser, and Merchant.

Ada Wong, Luis Sera, and other key characters from the Resident Evil 4 remake revealed so far

Leon Kennedy

It would be an understatement to say that Leon is the face of Resident Evil 4. He is a much more evolved and experienced agent in the game compared to others. He appears similar to what he looked like in the Resident Evil 2 remake, with small details that make him seem more mature. He has a tough task ahead of him in the form of rescuing the president’s daughter from a remote village afflicted by a mysterious infection.

Ashley Graham

Fans often discuss memorable scenarios revolving around rescuing Ashley Graham and escorting her to safety in the original game. She is the US president’s daughter and must be saved from a village populated by a mysterious cult.

Mythicflight🍜 @mythicflight Resident Evil 4 Remake

Ashley Graham Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley Graham https://t.co/85UVPxbfvB

In the original game, players had to fend off enemies while getting her someplace where her life wouldn't be in danger, and she didn't have any set of attacks to aid the player. It remains to be seen if she will have any offense-related animations in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Ada Wong

Ada Wong is yet another fan-favorite character who is set to return in the Resident Evil 4 remake. She was also featured in the Resident Evil 2 remake and is a mysterious entity whose intentions are seldom clear. Ada is inclined to learn more about the details of the infection and should cross paths with Leon in this remake as well.

Luis Sera

𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace Luis Sera looks pretty SPOT ON in Resident Evil 4 Remake IMO! Luis Sera looks pretty SPOT ON in Resident Evil 4 Remake IMO! https://t.co/Q3of4bGbwe

Luis Sera is a biologist by profession and was tasked with performing experiments on Plagas — a form of parasite — as well as ultimately creating bioweapons. This individual was once allied with Osmund Saddler when he was working on a bioweapon but decided to give up on the experiment, which led to his capture in the original game.

Osmund Saddler

Osmund Saddler is one of the villains in the Resident Evil 4 remake and is the head of the cult Los Illuminados. He is determined to take over the world by injecting the Plagas into the host bodies and mind-controlling them.

Bitores Méndez

Fans of the series are well acquainted with this priest, who is one of Osmund’s henchmen and avid followers. He is in charge of the village church, and encountering him was one of the most memorable moments in the original game.

Merchant

𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace



TAKE MY PESETA'S! Merchant in Resident Evil 4 Remake!TAKE MY PESETA'S! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Merchant in Resident Evil 4 Remake! TAKE MY PESETA'S! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/EwkErs0Wv4

Merchant is set to return in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Right from his first appearance in the original title, he has become an iconic side character in the franchise. His only role in the game was to sell weapons and upgrades to Leon. His mysterious, hooded appearance combined with his haunting eyes lend him a unique persona.

Ramon Salazar

Ramon Salazar is Osmund Saddler’s trusty nobleman, who has his own castle in the village. This is no ordinary structure as it comprises traps and Ganados (infected villagers) that are sure to thwart players from escaping the village with Ashley. Salazar resembled a child in the original game. However, in the remake, he looks like a senior individual with a short frame.

Ingrid Hunnigan

The sight of Ingrid Hunnigan was one of relief for players, as it served as a cue that the area was safe and devoid of any enemies. She merely appeared on screen during some phone calls with Leon to enquire about his progress in the case. The trailers have, however, offered a glimpse at the character via a full-fledged cutscene.

Jack Krauser

Jack Krasuer is a combat veteran and a ruthless mercenary in the Resident Evil universe. He is responsible for kidnapping Ashley with the aim of gaining Osmund Saddler’s trust.

Fans of the series vividly reminisce about the knife fight from the original game and are keen to see how the face-off between him and Leon will be showcased in its remake.

Albert Wesker is another recurring character in Resident Evil games. While he appeared in the original Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways game mode, no details regarding his presence in the remake have made themselves available.

Players can check out the Resident Evil 4 remake Chainsaw Demo on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

