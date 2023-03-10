How to download the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo

The Resident Evil 4 remake is right around the corner and Capcom recently released a small slice of it in the form of Chainsaw Demo on all major platforms. You can download it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

To play it on Sony consoles, all you need to do is head to the PlayStation Store and enter the keyword, Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, in the search area. The exact process can be followed on all other platforms by simply navigating to the store page and entering the aforementioned name.

Steps to download Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo on all platforms

Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is here and you can avail it on all platforms. Previous Resident Evil game demos had a time limit associated with them. This time around, you can play the iconic game’s village section without such a limit and have multiple playthroughs.

You can use the following steps to download the demo on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5:

Boot up your console and navigate to the PlayStation Store. Enter the keyword "Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo" in the search area. Wait for the results to populate and select the appropriate game. Upon clicking the Download button, the demo will begin loading onto your console (applicable to both PS4 and PS5). Wait for it to download and feel free to delve into it once the files are finished downloading.

The demo is 5.5 GB on PlayStation 4, whereas it consumes 10.5 GB of console memory on PlayStation 5.

To load the demo on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, you can use the following pointers:

Boot up your console and navigate to the Xbox Store. Input the phrase Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo in the search area. You will be left with only one game in the search results, the demo itself, and you must tap it to open up a detailed view. Feel free to select the Download option to initiate loading the demo onto your Xbox. Wait for it to download and upon completion, you can begin playing the Chainsaw Demo from the Xbox home screen or the Collection tab.

The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo will take up to 10.9 GB of your Xbox console’s memory.

You can resort to the steps listed below to download this demo on PC (through Steam):

Boot up your PC and open your Steam app. Head to the search bar and enter "Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo." You may get the desired result by merely typing in Resident Evil 4 in the search box as well. Select the demo and click the Download button to initiate the process. Navigate to your library after finishing the download to begin playing it.

The Chainsaw Demo is 10.3 GB on PC (through Steam) and it is recommended to check the system requirements before you download it. It gives an excellent taste of the opening section wherein Leon faces off against the infected villagers and the popular Chainsaw Man.

More about Resident Evil 4 remake

The demo will give you a good idea of the graphics and atmosphere of the remake, which is set to arrive on March 24, 2023. You can take a look at the remake's hands-off preview. Based on early reactions, it is safe to say that it is on track to deliver the perfect balance between scare and combat, which made the original an iconic survival-horror game.

Fans were concerned in the past regarding some content being cut from the remake. These rumors were put to rest by Yoshiaki Hirabayashi back in January of this year wherein he quoted, "Our approach was quite granular.” He discussed at length how teams were focused on developing individual areas in the remake and then adding new details to deliver a robust experience.

If you are planning to delve into this remake on PC, you can check out the best graphics settings for RTX 2060 and Super.

