Is Xbox Series X worth buying in March 2023?

The Xbox Series X has been a remarkable device since its release in late 2020, and has since, been the go-to destination for many gamers worldwide. It is Xbox’s answer to Sony's current-gen console, the PlayStation 5. The two consoles have heated up the battle over the last several years.

Since its launch, the device has been supported by routine advancements from its developers, who have enhanced the console's capabilities. It is the most powerful of the two current-gen Xbox consoles and has advanced hardware.

That said, how viable is the device at the start of 2023? So far, there has been no indication of a successor from Xbox regarding a new gaming console. How is it performing with all the current games, and what kind of synergy does it build with the Game Pass? Find out how much value a user can gain in the coming days from a potential purchase in March.

Xbox Series X spices up console wars with impressive performance

With the Xbox Series X and the PS5 releasing around the same time, competition was inevitable. However, many were skeptical about how the Xbox console will perform.

Brand Xbox Price $499 CPU Custom AMD Zen 2 8 Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz with SMT) GPU Custom RDNA 2 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz 12 TFLOPS Memory 16 GB GDDR6 with 320-bit bus 10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6 GB @ 336 GB/s Performance Target 4K resolution at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Video Quality Up to 8K (High Dynamic Range)

Xbox followed a dual-SKU strategy by releasing a smaller Xbox Series S with relatively weaker hardware. Despite the cheaper alternative being available for a lower price, Series X consoles have performed well.

It has an AMD Zen 2 processor with 8 cores and a custom-made RDNA 2 52 CUs GPU. The hardware can deliver up to 12 teraflops, resulting in superior results seen in an Xbox console.

The specifications come with 16GB of RAM, 10GB of which is available for games. The Xbox Series X is ideal for those into 4K gaming. While its potential is still growing as more developers build 4K games, the stronger hardware is worth investing in.

How strong is the actual performance?

It is very strong. Xbox Series X has no problem rendering games at 4K resolution with 60 FPS. Many developers are yet to push to the 120 FPS mark at 4K resolution, but the console has the capability to do so. In terms of video, it can even go up to 8K by upscaling the rendered image.

The console has been so popular that it has allowed Xbox to compete with the PlayStation in sales. For a large part of 2021 and 2022, it was unavailable in many parts of the world. The Series S has been a stop-gap solution for many who missed out on earlier stocks.

However, its lack of availability has vastly improved going into 2023. If lucky, gamers could even find the console at a discount from its original $499 mark.

There’s also the benefit of the Xbox Game Pass, which offers a huge library of titles. While it is also available on PC, the Series X is cheaper than a gaming PC. With games like Starfield and Redfall approaching, the Game Pass roster continues to expand. Anyone with an Xbox Series X console can avail of its offerings at a low monthly price.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

