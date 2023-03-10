Best Resident Evil 4 Remake graphics settings for RTX 2060 and Super

The Resident Evil 4 remake presents a significantly enhanced game for the latest generation hardware, utilizing the capabilities of modern CPUs and GPUs to introduce innovative technologies such as ray tracing. The remake has undergone improvements in graphical quality, gameplay, and storytelling. Although the game hasn't launched yet, players can play the demo version where the protagonist encounters the Chainsaw man.
RTX 2060 and Super are mid-range GPUs from the first iteration of RTX Cards. They introduced real-time ray tracing technology to the average gamer, making it more accessible.
Additionally, they were the first GPUs to incorporate DLSS, which enabled players to achieve higher frame rates without sacrificing image quality. Although launched in 2019, the two cards play most modern titles at 1080p resolution.
RTX 2060 and Super run the Resident Evil 4 remake surprisingly well
RTX 2060 and Super, despite their age, handle the Resident Evil 4 remake without significant sacrifices to the image quality at 1080p. However, during intense sequences, occasional frame drops might take away from the overall experience. Hence, it is essential to adjust a few settings to gain the most out of the remake in terms of framerates and image quality.
Thankfully, the Resident Evil 4 remake has many customization options that allow players to tweak the experience as per their preference. Users can observe the changes in image quality as they adjust the settings.
Here are the best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 2060 and Super:
Best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 2060
Graphics
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Cinematics Resolution: 4K
- Ray Tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image Quality: 100%
- Rendering Mode: Normal
- Anti Aliasing: TAA
- Texture Quality: High (2GB)
- Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x16)
- Mesh Quality: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Volumetric Lighting: Min
- Particle Lighting Quality: High
- Bloom: As per the user's preference.
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Subsurface Scattering: Off
- Hair Strands: Off
- Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.
- Persistent Corpse: Many
- Corpse Physics: High
- Diverse Enemy Animations: On
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Rain Quality: High
- Terrain: Off
- Destructible Environments: On
- Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.
- Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: Low
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High
Best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 2060 Super
Graphics
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Cinematics Resolution: 4K
- Ray Tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image Quality: 100%
- Rendering Mode: Normal
- Anti Aliasing: TAA
- Texture Quality: High (2GB)
- Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x16)
- Mesh Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Volumetric Lighting: Low
- Particle Lighting Quality: High
- Bloom: As per the user's preference.
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Subsurface Scattering: Off
- Hair Strands: Off
- Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.
- Persistent Corpse: Many
- Corpse Physics: High
- Diverse Enemy Animations: On
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Rain Quality: High
- Terrain: On
- Destructible Environments: On
- Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.
- Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: High
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High
These settings should provide RTX 2060 and Super users with the most balanced experience in the Resident Evil 4 remake. However, it is worth noting that these settings are derived from the game's demo version, and the final results on launch might differ.
