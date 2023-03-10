Best Resident Evil 4 Remake graphics settings for RTX 2060 and Super

The Resident Evil 4 remake presents a significantly enhanced game for the latest generation hardware, utilizing the capabilities of modern CPUs and GPUs to introduce innovative technologies such as ray tracing. The remake has undergone improvements in graphical quality, gameplay, and storytelling. Although the game hasn't launched yet, players can play the demo version where the protagonist encounters the Chainsaw man.

RTX 2060 and Super are mid-range GPUs from the first iteration of RTX Cards. They introduced real-time ray tracing technology to the average gamer, making it more accessible.

Additionally, they were the first GPUs to incorporate DLSS, which enabled players to achieve higher frame rates without sacrificing image quality. Although launched in 2019, the two cards play most modern titles at 1080p resolution.

RTX 2060 and Super run the Resident Evil 4 remake surprisingly well

RTX 2060 and Super, despite their age, handle the Resident Evil 4 remake without significant sacrifices to the image quality at 1080p. However, during intense sequences, occasional frame drops might take away from the overall experience. Hence, it is essential to adjust a few settings to gain the most out of the remake in terms of framerates and image quality.

Thankfully, the Resident Evil 4 remake has many customization options that allow players to tweak the experience as per their preference. Users can observe the changes in image quality as they adjust the settings.

Here are the best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 2060 and Super:

Best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 2060

Graphics

Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics Resolution: 4K

4K Ray Tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image Quality: 100%

100% Rendering Mode: Normal

Normal Anti Aliasing: TAA

TAA Texture Quality: High (2GB)

High (2GB) Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x16)

High (Aniso x16) Mesh Quality: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Volumetric Lighting: Min

Min Particle Lighting Quality: High

High Bloom: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Hair Strands: Off

Off Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Persistent Corpse: Many

Many Corpse Physics: High

High Diverse Enemy Animations: On

On Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Rain Quality: High

High Terrain: Off

Off Destructible Environments: On

On Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: Low

Low Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the Resident Evil 4 remake with the RTX 2060 Super

Graphics

Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics Resolution: 4K

4K Ray Tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image Quality: 100%

100% Rendering Mode: Normal

Normal Anti Aliasing: TAA

TAA Texture Quality: High (2GB)

High (2GB) Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x16)

High (Aniso x16) Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Volumetric Lighting: Low

Low Particle Lighting Quality: High

High Bloom: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Hair Strands: Off

Off Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Persistent Corpse: Many

Many Corpse Physics: High

High Diverse Enemy Animations: On

On Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Rain Quality: High

High Terrain: On

On Destructible Environments: On

On Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: High

High Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High

These settings should provide RTX 2060 and Super users with the most balanced experience in the Resident Evil 4 remake. However, it is worth noting that these settings are derived from the game's demo version, and the final results on launch might differ.

