Best Wild Hearts PC graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Wild Hearts is an action game developed by Omega Force. The game features a vibrant world that takes players on a breathtaking journey through the dangerous terrains of Azuma. It features some of the most brilliantly designed beasts that are a sight to behold; however, it lacks proper optimization on PC. As a result, players are reporting numerous performance issues.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are first-generation RTX cards. These are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. They brought real-time ray tracing to mainstream gamers along with DLSS, enabling them to achieve amazing visuals and higher framerates. However, these have started showing their age.

Although they can provide playable results in 1080p, they often come with significant compromises to visual quality. Hence for users of RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super, this guide will take a closer look at the best possible settings in Wild Hearts.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super runs Wild Hearts without major compromises

Wild Hearts is all about movement and combat. Hence, gamers must ensure that their framerate is stable and latency is low. Fluid combat and movement animations are the keys to enjoying the game.

However, due to poor optimization and performance issues plaguing the game on PC, players will need to fiddle with the settings to arrive at playable results.

This guide will hence offer players a profile of optimized settings that will provide them with the best possible performance without compromising the visual quality. Keeping these objectives in mind, below are the best graphics settings for the Wild Hearts with RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super:

Best graphics settings for Wild Hearts with the RTX 2060

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Upscaling: Disabled

Disabled Windowed: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor selection: Monitor 1

Monitor 1 HDR Settings: Disabled

Disabled Screen Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color Vision Deficiency Support: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Vsync: Disabled

Disabled FPS Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Preset: Custom

Custom Textures: High

High Model Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: High

High Particle Effects: Medium

Medium Procedural Density: Low

Low Shadows: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Low

Low Clouds: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Occlusion: Disabled.

Disabled. Depth of Field (DOF): As per the user's preference.

Best graphics settings for Wild Hearts with the RTX 2060 Super

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Upscaling: Disabled

Disabled Windowed: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor selection: Monitor 1

Monitor 1 HDR Settings: Disabled

Disabled Screen Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color Vision Deficiency Support: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Vsync: Disabled

Disabled FPS Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Preset: Custom

Custom Textures: High

High Model Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: High

High Particle Effects: Medium

Medium Procedural Density: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Low

Low Clouds: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Occlusion: Disabled.

Disabled. Depth of Field (DOF): As per the user's preference.

These settings should ensure a smooth combat and movement experience in the game with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super; however, if users aren't satisfied with these settings, they should feel free to tweak them as per preference. They are also advised to update their game to the latest version to resolve performance issues.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes