Best Returnal PC graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Returnal, a critically acclaimed PlayStation 5 exclusive, has finally made its way to PC after almost two years of its initial release. The game boasts top-of-the-line graphics that fully take advantage of the next-gen hardware, providing players with a truly immersive experience.

Developed by Housemarque, it showcases stunning visuals that bring the game's world to life and create an atmosphere that truly draws players in.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. They are the first generation of RTX cards that made real-time ray tracing in games a reoccurring theme. Apart from RT, these were also the first GPUs that came with DLSS support, enabling players to achieve higher framerates with the same graphics settings.

Despite their age, these two cards perform surprisingly well in early 2023. While some minor compromises may be needed to run the latest AAA games, these cards still manage to deliver a playable experience that gets the job done.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super perform exceptionally well in Returnal

Returnal's PC port is considered to be one of the best in recent times. The game is brilliantly optimized for PCs with only minor nuances, such as stuttering, that have been reported by a few players.

Other than that, the experience is almost flawless. However, as mentioned earlier, the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super users will have to make a few compromises in this latest launch to arrive at stable results.

The settings this guide suggests will provide a balanced experience that brings the best of both visuals and framerates. Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings in Returnal for the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super:

Best graphics settings for Returnal with the RTX 2060

Display

Display Monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 UI Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Simplified UI: Off

Graphics

General

Vsync: Off

Off Max Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Screen Optimizations: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 30%

30% Field of View: As per the user's preference.

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Epic

Epic Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Screen-Space Reflection: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflection: Off

Environment

Model Quality: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: Epic

Epic Volumetric Fog: Epic

Epic Particle Quality: Epic

Post Processing

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Epic

Epic Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom: On

On Emissive Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. SDR Black Point: 0

0 Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Enable HDR: Off

Best graphics settings for Returnal with the RTX 2060 Super

Display

Display Monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 UI Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Simplified UI: Off

Graphics

General

Vsync: Off

Off Max Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Screen Optimizations: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 30%

30% Field of View: As per the user's preference.

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Ambient Occlusion: Epic

Epic Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Screen-Space Reflection: On

On Ray Traced Reflection: Off

Environment

Model Quality: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: Epic

Epic Volumetric Fog: Epic

Epic Particle Quality: Epic

Post Processing

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Epic

Epic Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom: On

On Emissive Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. SDR Black Point: 0

0 Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Enable HDR: Off

The recommended settings provide a balanced experience with the best image quality and frame rates in Returnal with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. However, if players are not satisfied with the results, they should start off with these settings and then tweak them as per their preference.

