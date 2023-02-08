Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest game from Avalanche Software, features top-of-the-line graphics that immerse players in a fantasy world like never before. The visual elements are surreal, with effects that are truly next-gen. However, optimization on PC isn't that great, and players with older GPUs might need to make a few compromises to get the best results.

The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are first-generation RTX cards from Nvidia. These cards were targeted at mid-range gamers.

The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super were the first GPUs that brought real-time ray tracing into the hands of the average player, along with the revolutionary DLSS technology. Despite their age, they can handle most new releases at 1080p perfectly fine.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super deliver sub-optimal results in Hogwarts Legacy

Although Hogwarts Legacy is a beautiful game, the PC port isn't the most polished version. As mentioned earlier, the title suffers from a lack of proper optimization on PC for older hardware. Hence, if players aren't running the latest hardware, the experience might be sub-optimal. This holds true for older graphics cards such as the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super.

Users of these two cards will have to make compromises in Hogwarts Legacy to arrive at a playable experience. This guide suggests settings that combine the best of visuals and framerates so that gamers can enjoy the combat seamlessly without missing out on the beautiful spell effects.

Here are the best graphics settings in Hogwarts Legacy to use with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super:

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2060

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2060 Super

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

These are all the settings that owners of the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super should use in the game. However, if they aren't satisfied with the results, they can always fiddle with the settings to fine-tune the experience to their liking.

If players require more performance, they can opt for a lower DLSS preset. However, if they want more visual quality, they may need to turn up other settings, such as Effects, Foliage, and Post Process, to get better graphical fidelity.

