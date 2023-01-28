Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Dead Space remake features several enhancements over the original game. Apart from improvements to gameplay, the title has received numerous graphical upgrades that bring Dead Space's dark and gloomy world to life. The developers, Motive Studio, did a marvelous job in creating immersion in the game with the help of proper lighting and world design.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. These cards are the entry point to the world of real-time ray tracing. Being the first of the RTX 2000 series, they have aged well. Despite being four years old now, the two are perfectly capable of playing all the latest titles in 1080p, but with some compromises.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super runs Dead Space remake without major compromises

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super can run Dead Space remake without issues. Although one cannot expect to play the game in maximum settings with high FPS, the two cards perform surprisingly well with minor tweaks. With the correct settings, these two cards provide users with an optimal experience. The settings mentioned in this guide deliver the perfect balance of visuals and framerates.

Below are the best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super.

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with the RTX 2060

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : Medium

: Medium Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with the RTX 2060 Super

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

These settings are adjusted to deliver players the best possible experience. They don't impact the image quality significantly and provide users with stable framerates; however, gamers should feel free to tweak them further as per their preference.

If users are facing FPS drops, stuttering, or other performance issues, it is recommended to update to the latest Nvidia driver to mitigate all such problems.

