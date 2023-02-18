Wild Hearts Kingtusk guide: How to beat, weaknesses, best weapons and more

Koei Tecmo's latest action role-playing game, Wild Hearts, features many apparent similarities to Capcom's Monster Hunter games. From weapon variety to general moment-to-moment, the gameplay of Wild Hearts feels eerily similar to that of the newer monster hunter titles, i.e., Monster Hunter World and Monster Rise. The boss fights are among the many things Wild Hearts takes inspiration from Capcom's action RPG.

Wild Hearts, being a monster-hunting title at heart, features some unique and equally deadly monsters called the "Kemono" for players to hunt. The Kingtusk is the first among the many Kemonos that players will come across on their journey through the storyline of Wild Hearts. Being the first major boss encounter, the Kingtusk offers a considerable amount of challenge, keeping players on their toes at all times.

The Kingtusk, as its name suggests, is a massive-sized boar with huge tusks that can easily reduce players' hp bar in just a few attacks. The beast mostly uses melee attacks but can also switch them up with a few area-of-effect (AOE) attacks, which deal a lot of damage. While the Kingtusk is a formidable enemy, there are quite a few strategies players can use to trounce the boss.

Here's a comprehensive guide on defeating the Kingtusk, its weaknesses, and the best armor, weapons, and Karakuri abilities to use against the Kemono in Wild Hearts.

How to easily defeat the Kingtusk in Wild Hearts?

Weaknesses to exploit

Kingtusk can be fairly intimidating. However, defeating the massive beast isn't as difficult as it might seem. Much like Capcom's monster hunter titles, the monsters, aka Kemono in Koei Tecmo's latest action RPG, come with weaknesses that you can exploit to crush the boss.

Here are all the weaknesses of Kingtusk that can give you an edge over the mighty beast during your hunt:

Fire: The Kingtusk is very weak to fire damage. As such, you can use the Torch (Basic Karakuri) to temporarily ignite your weapon and deal extra damage to the boss.

The Kingtusk is very weak to fire damage. As such, you can use the Torch (Basic Karakuri) to temporarily ignite your weapon and deal extra damage to the boss. Headshots: The Kingtusk is also very weak to headshots or damage del directly to its head or the tusks. Using ranged weapons or long weapons to attack directly to the Kemono's head will deal significantly more damage.

The Kingtusk is also very weak to headshots or damage del directly to its head or the tusks. Using ranged weapons or long weapons to attack directly to the Kemono's head will deal significantly more damage. Slash and Pierce damage-inflicting weapons: The Kingtusk is also very susceptible to Slash and Pierce-type damage. As such, the best weapons you can use to defeat the Kemono can inflict either Slash or Pierce damage, such as Karakuri Katana, Nodachi, and the Bow.

The best gear to use against Kingtusk

The Kingtusk is weak against Slash and Pierce damage, making Karakuri Katana, Nodachi, and Bow the best choices against the boss. Additionally, the Kemono can deal a lot of damage with each attack; as such, you would want to use armor with the best all-around defensive stats to increase survivability. The best armor and weapons to use against the Kingtusk are as follows:

Weapons:

Karakuri Katana

Nodachi

Bow

Armor set:

Young Samurai set

Strategies to defeat the Kingtusk

The Kingtusk is a force to be reckoned with, especially early on in the game, where you usually won't have much experience with the mechanics of combat as well as how to effectively use the Karakuri to deal additional damage to the Kemono. However, you can easily defeat the boss with enough patience and perseverance.

The Kingtusk isn't particularly difficult. The only thing you will have to manage is to maintain distance from the beast to plan your attacks; however, that is easier said than done, as the monster is relentless and leaves very little breathing room with its constant barrage of melee attacks. Here are a few strategies to help you defeat the Kingtusk without much hassle:

The best tool against the Kingtusk is the Fusion Karakuri ability, Bulwark, which allows you to create a massive wall that blocks incoming attacks from the Kemono and also deals stun damage.

When fighting the Kingtusk, try to aim for its weakspots, i.e., head and tusks, more often to deal additional damage, which also has a chance to stun the beast.

There are also blue-colored weakspots on the Kingtusk's body that you can focus your attacks on to deal massive amounts of health damage.

You should only attack when you see a clear window to do so. The Kingtusk is a ferocious beast with many attacks that can catch you off-guard if you are reckless with your offensive options.

The real key to success against the Kingtusk is patience and perseverance. The fight against the gigantic Kemono in Wild Hearts is quite lengthy. However, if you use the right weapons for the hunt, come equipped with the best defensive armor, time your attacks right, and use your Karakuri abilities properly, you will easily defeat the boss in no time.

Poll : 0 votes