Wild Hearts tsukumo guide: How to find, all upgrades, and more

The introduction of tsukumos in Wild Hearts can make a huge difference to a player’s experience in the new game. In case you are not in the mood to play co-op with your friends, you will still not have to go on your journey alone as you can find a mini companion.

Tsukumos can be found all over the game’s world. They do not make themselves clearly visible upfront, but you won’t have to undertake much hard work when collecting one. If you know how to acquire this entity, your in-game journey will be greatly improved.

What’s even more interesting is that there is an upgrade system for tsukumos in Wild Hearts. You can enhance some of their attributes to enjoy more benefits and make them more potent.

Wild Hearts’ tsukumos have a lot of potential

Tsukumos are small robotic companions that will accompany players on their in-game journey. There are many of them spread around the game world waiting to be encountered.

These entities can be found in all the hunting grounds, and there are reportedly 50 of them present in every region of Wild Hearts. While that may sound like a lot, you will soon find out the purpose of their abundance.

How to find them

The task of finding a tsukumo is quite easy. They tend to hide and can’t be spotted directly, but you will be able to hear a mechanical clatter alerting you of their presence. It may take you some time to locate the source of the sound, but you will get there with a little bit of effort.

However, the task gets more difficult as you keep finding tsukumos. Once you have found the bulk of them in a single region, it can be tedious to spot the remaining few. You can make your job easier by unlocking the Deep Probe upgrade in your Karakuri tech tree. It will take you some time, but doing so will allow you to find the locations of more companions and treasures in Wild Hearts.

Upgrade system

You’ll have to encounter tsukumos in Wild Hearts to get the upgrade cogs. Each time, you will receive just one, which can then be used to upgrade your companion.

There are four key areas of improvement:

Attack form – Damage done by your companion in the attack.

Defense form – Determines how much hit your companion can take before becoming temporarily unavailable.

Assist form – Determines how well your companion can heal you.

Threader form – Determines the rate of supply of celestial thread.

The process of upgrading is quite simple. Sit by the fire and open the “Enhance tsukumo” menu. This will allow you to pick an upgrade and use your cogs accordingly. It’s worth noting that the requirement increases with each tier as you move up an upgrade path.

While maximizing your companion’s potential takes time and effort, it’s well worth the grind. After a certain stage, it could be the difference between getting slain and taking down a monster in Wild Hearts.

